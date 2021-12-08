Dog Gone Problems: Our dog nips and pulls at our clothes when we start to leave

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

We adopted Hildy-Rose as a rescue puppy at about 11 weeks old from Helotes rescue in Texas. She is a Basset Hound Border Collie mix. Charming, gentle and very social. She is 2 years old now.

About a year ago, she started "talking" when I would move away from her. This was initially reserved behavior for me, but it expanded to the two other adults in the household (husband and son). It didn't seem significant — more like purring than growling — she then started "smiling" as well. This has expanded to pulling at pant legs and nipping. She gets plenty of exercise — a three-mile walk in the morning plus supervised outdoor time and a 1.5-mile walk in the afternoon. Indoor play is frequent, as well. We are a retired family, very active and are seldom away from her at any time.