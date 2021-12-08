Dog Gone Problems: Our dog nips and pulls at our clothes when we start to leave

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
We adopted Hildy-Rose as a rescue puppy at about 11 weeks old from Helotes rescue in Texas. She is a Basset Hound Border Collie mix. Charming, gentle and very social. She is 2 years old now.
About a year ago, she started "talking" when I would move away from her. This was initially reserved behavior for me, but it expanded to the two other adults in the household (husband and son). It didn't seem significant — more like purring than growling — she then started "smiling" as well. This has expanded to pulling at pant legs and nipping. She gets plenty of exercise — a three-mile walk in the morning plus supervised outdoor time and a 1.5-mile walk in the afternoon. Indoor play is frequent, as well. We are a retired family, very active and are seldom away from her at any time.
This growling and nipping at the leg behavior has gotten progressively worse, and I am at a loss as to how best to change it. We were working with a trainer with our more recent addition (a Bassett Hound Boxer mix named Tyrone Shoelaces), who indicated that it was a non-aggressive act and insignificant. The two dogs get along well, play well and otherwise ignore each other. Tyrone is very droll, Hildy-Rose very affectionate. This behavior, which preceded the advent of Tyrone into our home, seems to be escalating, and I am at a complete loss. I have begun giving her CBD oil to hopefully curb her anxiety, but otherwise am reaching a state of despair! I have studied the Monks of New Skete manuals, but am still baffled. Any ideas?
Sandra
Hello Sandra,
My first piece of advice is to keep your training and behavior modification efforts positive. The Monks of New Skete were all the rage years ago, but the methods they use are based in aversive-based (punishment) techniques. One of their “training methods” was to dunk a dog’s heads into tanks of water for failures/mistakes.
By contrast, modern dog training is positive- and rewards-based. This is vastly superior, as aversive training methods are proven to create frustration, anxiety and stress in many dogs. Those will slow down or prevent learning and behavior modification.
Additionally, modern dog training motivates dogs to want to do what you want because they have been trained and rewarded for doing so. Let's see if we can use some modern, reward-based training to stop Hildy-Rose from baring her teeth (you called it smiling) and nipping your leg.
First, it's important to understand all behavior is an attempt to accomplish something. From what you described, my best guess is that Hildy-Rose is trying to prevent you from leaving. Let’s make sitting there without smiling or nipping the behavior she offers instead.
I'd suggest you practice this with her alone (put the other dog away) and after she has had some exercise (but not too much) or mental stimulation, including training, scent games, etc. To do this, you will need to have a marker word in place and some high-value treats.
Start out with yourself sitting down in a place you normally sit while your helper is near Hildy-Rose with a cache of treats. Stand up, say your marker word and then give Hildy Rose a treat — provided she doesn’t bare her teeth or nip/tug at your clothes. Sit back down and repeat this a few times.
The next step is to stand up and take one step (one leg only) forward. Say your marker word and then give her a treat. Bring your leg back to your starting spot and then repeat this single step forward technique 5 to 10 times in a row a couple times throughout the day. Keep practicing this until Hildy-Rose is completely relaxed as you step forward (no teeth baring or lunging/nipping) with a single step forward.
Once Hildy-Rose is relaxed when you take a single step without her reacting, it's time to add in a second step before you say your marker word and treat. Repeat this 5 to 10 times in a row a couple of times until Hildy-Rose is relaxed with two steps.
Keep repeating this process, adding in one step at a time. When you get to the point where the number of steps is farther away to hand the dog the treat, you can toss the treats on the floor. Just try to toss them so Hildy-Rose doesn’t have to take any steps to get them.
Try to practice at times you are not going to leave. Put on your shoes, jacket and the other things you grab when you leave so you are recreating the elements of your departure at times where you don’t follow through with an actual departure. This is a good option if your dog struggles when you step away.
I'd have the other members of the household practice this as well. It may take a few weeks — try to practice daily — but eventually Hildy-Rose should see your stepping away as a good thing, not something to nip at.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.