Dog Gone Problems: Our dog suddenly stopped coming inside

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

***

Dog Gone Problems,

We have a healthy, well-adjusted 5-year-old male Carolina dog. In the past 10 days or so, he has suddenly decided he does not want to be in the house. He wants to go outside as soon as he wakes up in the morning and doesn’t want to come in, even after dark. He watches us intently from outside, and sometimes comes right up to the door to be let in. Sometimes he even tentatively steps inside but then bolts away.

He often whines while going through this, as if trying to tell us something is wrong. But obviously we don’t understand.

Previously he was happy to be inside, comfortable and seemed content. There have been no changes to our household and no strangers coming or going. He gets out for at least one long walk each day, goes to play at the park most days and goes to daycare occasionally to play with his pals. So he does get lots of exercise and plenty of positive attention from us. He has always enjoyed being outside, but was always happy to come back inside as well. Not anymore.