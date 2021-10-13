Dog Gone Problems: Our gentle rescue dog is becoming aggressive

If you have any advice, I would love to hear it. Thank you.

Maddie

***

Hello Maddie,

While it's possible your dog was abused previously, the behavior you describe could just as easily come from a dog who was not socialized enough as a puppy, which is all too common.

Shelters can be incredibly stressful environments for dogs. It's not at all uncommon for a dog to act fearful, shy or submissive at a shelter and then, once they become more comfortable in the new environment, you start to see their natural personality.

I love that you are giving your dog plenty of exercise, but I would advise you to not limit sniffing at the baseball diamond. Sniffing for dogs is akin to reading or watching TV for humans. We don't do that in a specific location or time. Something that often surprises my in-home dog behavior clients is that dogs burn more energy on walks by sniffing than they do from walking. Not only does sniffing burn energy, but it's comforting, confidence-building and distracting for dogs. If your dog is sniffing, he can't be looking for other dogs or people, so please let your dog sniff as often as possible — provided it's safe to do so.