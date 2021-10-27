Dog Gone Problems: Our new rescue dog gets aggressive with our puppy over bones

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
We have a 5-month-old puppy and brought a 2-year-old dog into our home about a month ago. Up until the past couple of days, he has been really mellow. He lets my puppy bite and chew on him. But three times this past weekend, he attacked my puppy when he wanted his treat or bone. He had never shown this aggression before. We had to grab him, but he did not hurt our puppy. But we intervened. I don’t believe this dog had ever really had treats or bones before. He lived in a home with five dogs.
I’m concerned to keep him if this behavior continues. Do you have any insight? Can this be corrected? Thank you.
Courtney
***
Hello Courtney,
I’m glad you interceded in time. While the adult dog did not hurt the puppy in these past incidents, that doesn't mean it may not happen again in the future.
I would make sure the puppy has a long-term confinement area set up and is left there any time you cannot supervise the dogs together. Puppies are obviously naïve in many situations because they are still developing social skills and interactions. So it’s not reasonable to expect a puppy to be able to read signals from another dog who may have some behavior issues.
Any time you are dealing with the dog who is displaying aggressive behavior, it’s important you get some professional help as soon as possible. A dog behavior expert who can come to your home and assess the dogs in person is invaluable. If a dog behaviorist is not available in your area, I would recommend you find a positive-based dog trainer who should be able to help as well.
A temporary option may be to set up a pen in your living room and give the puppy and the adult dog bones at the same time with the pup inside and the adult dog outside of the fencing. This will allow them to practice chewing on them together with the barrier preventing the adult dog from attacking the puppy again.
If you decide to try this, make sure you are there to monitor both dogs. If you see the adult dog staring at the puppy, bearing his teeth or pacing around the fenced in area, you should intercede and stop the exercise.
Another option may be to use a lick mat, a silicone mat you can smear peanut butter or frozen yogurt on. Dogs release endorphins when they lick, so creating situations where dogs can lick them while in the room together (with some space between) is a nice way to build in some positive joined experiences.
One thing to keep in mind for rescue dogs is that they often take a few days, weeks or sometimes months before they are comfortable enough in their new environment to display their true personality. For this reason, I would be very careful when you let the dogs interact together.
Again, the puppy being so immature means it likely will not be able to recognize cut-off signals from the adult dog, and as the adult dog gets more comfortable, he may try to assert himself or not show as much patience with the puppy in the future. That is not something I can say for sure, but something I would keep an eye out for. Keeping the puppy safe and helping the adult know you are supervising and ensuring a safe environment is important for many reasons.
Some people think dogs will just work things out on their own, but if you have a rescue dog and are unsure of his or her background, it’s not very wise to put the dog together with a puppy who is still learning the social graces of life. So keep an eye out whenever the dogs are together for the nest few weeks until they have become established buddies or while bones or high-value items are around.
If your gut ever tells you that your rescue dog is not comfortable or happy with the puppy, make sure you jump in and separate them.
You can also set the adult dog up for success by getting him some exercise before having him be around the puppy, especially if there are going to be high-value items like bones or toys.
Lastly, make sure you get your puppy enrolled into a positive-based puppy class. It’s great your puppy is getting to socialize with your rescue dog, but it’s important that the pup meets a variety of other puppies to develop polite manners through a range of social interactions.
Hopefully, as your adult dog becomes more comfortable and your puppy learns how to read his cues — combined with observation and timely interruptions from yourself — your dogs will learn how to behave in a way that’s positive for everyone.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.