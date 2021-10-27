Dog Gone Problems: Our new rescue dog gets aggressive with our puppy over bones

One thing to keep in mind for rescue dogs is that they often take a few days, weeks or sometimes months before they are comfortable enough in their new environment to display their true personality. For this reason, I would be very careful when you let the dogs interact together.

Again, the puppy being so immature means it likely will not be able to recognize cut-off signals from the adult dog, and as the adult dog gets more comfortable, he may try to assert himself or not show as much patience with the puppy in the future. That is not something I can say for sure, but something I would keep an eye out for. Keeping the puppy safe and helping the adult know you are supervising and ensuring a safe environment is important for many reasons.

Some people think dogs will just work things out on their own, but if you have a rescue dog and are unsure of his or her background, it’s not very wise to put the dog together with a puppy who is still learning the social graces of life. So keep an eye out whenever the dogs are together for the nest few weeks until they have become established buddies or while bones or high-value items are around.

If your gut ever tells you that your rescue dog is not comfortable or happy with the puppy, make sure you jump in and separate them.