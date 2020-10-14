Dog Gone Problems: Our new rescue dog plays too rough with our little dog

The average dog needs one hour of exercise every single day at minimum. This exercise should be occurring every few hours instead of all at once or during one walk at the end of the day. If we fail to provide dogs with the proper amount of exercise, they will often get creative and try to find ways to burn that energy on their own.

In your situation, it sounds like Bear has decided that Wolfie is destined to be his playmate. But since Wolfie is so much smaller and older, this is problematic and can lead to potentially serious physical and psychological issues.

I would recommend you start exercising Bear in shorter, more intense exercise sessions multiple times a day. Additionally, keep in mind that exercising a dog prior to a walk or times where you know they are going to have an excess of energy is a great way to set them up for success.

For example, if you notice Bear gets the "zoomies" every day at 8:30 p.m., start a game of fetch with him at 8 p.m. I also recommend the Doggy Stairmaster, which is a quick way to get your dog a workout without you having to break a sweat. Make sure to give Bear at least 10 minutes to recover after exercising.