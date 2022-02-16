Dog Gone Problems: Our new rescue dog won't potty outside

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

Dog Gone Problems,

We got a shelter dog from China around two weeks ago. He’s about 3 and I believe is a poodle mix. This dog travelled from Harbin to Guangzhou to Vancouver, and I’m not sure he peed once in 20 hours. He demonstrated that he could hold it even when we got him home.

He has slowly been peeing a couple of times during the day. I think we’re up to morning and afternoon, but not just before bed. None of it is outside.

I take him outside to a big playpen, encouraging with “go pee,” etc. We try to go out every half hour, and I sit with him for about 15 minutes. He runs around the pen or just sits there. If I bring him back in but don't watch him for about 10 minutes, he will go on the towels so I know he needs to go.

I would appreciate any suggestions. I have scoured the internet and read every possible article.

Susan

Hello Susan,

It’s possible your dog was previously punished for having accidents. When this is the case, the dog usually only eliminates when humans are not around.

When people punish dogs for accidents, the dog thinks going potty is something that makes the humans angry. So instead of letting you know they need to go outside, they wait for you to leave or find a place to do it where you can’t see. This is why you should never punish a puppy or adult dog for having accidents.

The first step to fix this is to put the dog on a regular feeding schedule. A dog’s digestive track is usually pretty consistent. Liquids tend to go through dogs in about 45 minutes, where solids seem to take about eight hours. Obviously, each dog’s digestive track is going to be slightly different.

Make sure you are going to be able to stay with your dog for a couple of hours when you’re following this strategy.

You need to make sure your dog understands the concept of using a marker word. If you haven’t already come up with a marker word and loaded it to create a positive association with the marker, please watch that video first.

Before you feed your dog, grab a pint glass of hot water and add it to the bowl with the kibble. Swirl it around and then let it sit for 20 minutes or so. This will give the kibble time to absorb the water.

Pour off any remaining water and then add a cup of warm to hot water but make sure it’s not so hot it will burn the dog's mouth. Offer your dog the food as you normally would.

Stay with the dog in a confined area so he can’t move out of your sight. If he protests, immediately take him outside but make sure you have high-value training treats with you. The protesting usually means the dog needs to go.

Thirty minutes after your dog finishes eating, take it outside to go potty. Do not tell it to “go potty.” Your dog likely has no idea what “go potty” means, so repeating it over and over is only going to cause a dog to ignore that expression. Instead, remain still and observe your dog while you appear to not be paying attention. Maybe pull out your phone so it looks like you’re distracted but watch the dog out of the corner of your eye.

If your dog starts to go potty, remain still and don’t say anything. When he finishes, say your marker word one time only in a normal tone of voice and then give your dog five treats in a row. We call this a jackpot, and this is something you want to do when your dog does something impressive or difficult.

If he does not go within five minutes, take him back inside to the confined area and hang out with him for another 15 minutes or until he protests.

If he doesn’t go potty the second time after the five minutes are up, take your dog out for a long walk. Let them sniff anywhere they want to, and refrain from telling your dog to “go potty.” If you know of any areas that other dogs have eliminated, like fire hydrants or trees in the yard, lead your dog to those places.

Keep walking and make sure you are out for at least an hour or until your dog goes potty. Since liquids go through dogs in about 45 minutes, and dogs digestive tracks move along a little bit faster when they’re moving, your dog should need to eliminate sometime on the walk.

When he goes potty, remember to not say anything until he gets done and then exclusively say the marker word one time, followed by five treats. If possible, spend a few minutes petting your dog in all of his favorite places or engage in whatever activity he likes to do the most. This is a great way to reward a dog for doing his business the way you want.

You may have to repeat this a couple days in a row, but eventually your dog will start to think, "If I go potty outside, I get a lot of special treats and rewards."

Make sure you are outside with your dog and you are observing him in these times. You should notice he starts to sniff the ground and move around in circles or figure eights right before going potty. Once you can identify the movements your dog offers before he’s going to potty, that’s the time to introduce the cue word.

Since you have been saying the phrase "go potty" over and over out of context, you will need to come up with a new word. I like to use the word “business,” but some of my clients like to say “deposit” or fun words like “plop” or “splat.”

Once you can consistently predict when he is about to go, say the word one time in a normal tone of voice right before the elimination starts. When he starts to go, hold still and make sure you’re not providing any distractions. When he finishes, say your marker word and then give him a treat.

It will probably take three to five successful potty trips before your dog starts to figure out that going potty outside is much better than inside.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.