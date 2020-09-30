Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy barks when we stop to talk to people on walks

At first, each person should only be saying one to two words before the pup gets the treat. After three to five back and forth conversations, try adding in an additional word. Once you can work up to five words for each person with no barking, start delaying the delivery of the treat. Start at a one second delay after each person speaks. After five successful talks without barking, add in another second. Keep delaying until you can wait five seconds before giving her a treat.

Once you are at five seconds, take one step closer to your friend and repeat the exercise. You may need to cut back to one to three words each and deliver the treat sooner if the pup barks. There will be some adjusting that may need to be made in terms of how many words and the delay in treating the pup.

The idea is to condition the pup that when you stop to talk to people, she gets a treat. Right now, your pup is likely barking to say to the new person, “Stop talking to me or my people. You’re interrupting our puppy time.”

As you progress, keep increasing the number of words said before the pup gets the treat. Eventually, your friend will offer a short sentence, you will offer a short reply and then treat the pup. All of this needs to happen without the pup barking. If she barks, no treat. If she barks more than once, walk away a few paces and try again.