Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy doesn't like our daughter’s new puppy

***
Dog Gone Problems,
We have a 5-month-old French bulldog puppy who we brought him home in May. We live in the basement apartment of our daughter’s home.
They got a chocolate lab puppy three weeks ago who is now 11 weeks old. We have tried to get them together to play, but our Frenchie wants to rip into him. He is not aggressive towards people and he really hasn’t had any contact with any other animals except at the vet's office.
How can we get them to be friends?
Leonard
***
Hello Leonard,
Puppies go through various developmental periods in their first year, and taking advantage of them is a must if you want a confident, social and well-adjusted adult dog.
This is why early socialization — exposing a puppy to things in a positive way — and positive puppy classes are so important. They're a crucial part of puppy development.
In our puppy classes, we recommend new pups meet a minimum of five other pups and dogs (though pups are more important), 25 people and have one puppy play date with another pup EVERY WEEK until they turn a year old.
If you don’t do that, the lack of social skills and confidence causes many dogs to “act out,” which causes the other dog to go away. The more that happens, the better the dog gets at acting out. The major problem with this is the pup doesn’t learn how to develop social skills or receive the confidence boost that comes with it.
So my first piece of advice is to get both dogs into positive reward-based puppy classes. Try to find a class where they separate the pups by breed size and allow supervised play at the end of class.
As for the dogs playing together, they are very different in terms of size and likely play style. While some big dogs can play with little dogs, your Frenchie’s lack of socialization and the lab’s almost certain high energy is not a good combination for simply getting them together.
I'd recommend you arrange structured activities the dogs can do together, such as daily walks. The outdoors provide a nice distraction and the infinite number of escape routes help many dogs feel more comfortable. This allows the dogs to be together with enough distractions to take the pressure off and allow them to practice being calm around one another.
You may have to walk them a few feet (or more) apart at first. This is completely fine. As they get used to these walks, you can gradually decrease the distance between them.
Another option would be to give them lick mats in the same room, but several feet apart. Licking and chewing release endorphins, so having the dogs lick peanut butter off lick mats on opposite sides of the room is a good joined activity to practice. If the lab wont leave your Frenchie alone, you can use a leash to tether (only for short periods and while supervised) either or both dogs to something so they are unable to get together.
There are other things you can get them to do together, but pick your spots wisely. When the lab pup is full of energy and feeling it, that is not a good time to get the pups together. But after a walk, when they are mellow or other times when the energy is right, try to get them into the same room for short periods of time. This is actual practice at being together, even though it doesn’t seem that way.
You also need to keep an eye on their body language when together. Going from an open to a closed mouth can be a signal the dog is uncomfortable. Additionally, stiffness, ears up or back, a raised tail, bared teeth, fast breathing or holding his breath, etc., are all warning signals.
If you see the Frenchie offering any, find a way to increase the distance between the pups. The more you see the early signs and act to add in more distance, the less the dog thinks it needs to handle things himself.
If you arrange a few short group activities each day — like walking, the lick mats and chill time — keep them apart when the energy is not right and add in learning new skills at puppy class, you should be able to start having them together for longer periods of time.
But if your Frenchie is reactive any time he sees the lab, you may need to enlist the help of a professional dog behavior expert or positive dog trainer to help you in person. If that is the case, keep the pups separated until a pro can give you a game plan based on your dog’s needs.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
