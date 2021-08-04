Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy doesn't like our daughter’s new puppy

You may have to walk them a few feet (or more) apart at first. This is completely fine. As they get used to these walks, you can gradually decrease the distance between them.

Another option would be to give them lick mats in the same room, but several feet apart. Licking and chewing release endorphins, so having the dogs lick peanut butter off lick mats on opposite sides of the room is a good joined activity to practice. If the lab wont leave your Frenchie alone, you can use a leash to tether (only for short periods and while supervised) either or both dogs to something so they are unable to get together.

There are other things you can get them to do together, but pick your spots wisely. When the lab pup is full of energy and feeling it, that is not a good time to get the pups together. But after a walk, when they are mellow or other times when the energy is right, try to get them into the same room for short periods of time. This is actual practice at being together, even though it doesn’t seem that way.

You also need to keep an eye on their body language when together. Going from an open to a closed mouth can be a signal the dog is uncomfortable. Additionally, stiffness, ears up or back, a raised tail, bared teeth, fast breathing or holding his breath, etc., are all warning signals.