Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy gets too excited on the leash

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

* * *

Dog Gone Problems,

I’ve been scouring the internet, blogs, forums, etc., trying to find help with an issue we have with our 4-month-old puppy getting over excited (I think) when on a leash.

When we’re out on walks, sometimes before we even leave the driveway, our pup will start leaning up against me, biting and nipping my ankles and shoes. He jumps up and nips my arms and hands, bites the leash and barks in my face. Sometimes I think he’s over excited, sometimes I think he’s trying to communicate with me, but I can’t tell what he’s trying to get across. Today it happened when we took him to Lowe’s — right in the store. He had a complete meltdown. It’s getting to the point where I can’t seem to get any handle on his behavior.

I’ve tried ignoring the behavior and replacing my skin with a toy.

He’s well exercised at home (fetch and play) and I do many interactive puzzle games with him, so I don’t think it’s pent up energy. And the fact that we can’t get very far on walks makes it difficult to exercise him this way.

We’ve taken him to puppy classes, where these meltdowns took place as well. The trainer seemed to think it was normal, but none of the other dogs had this issue. I don’t think it’s normal. I’ve never had a puppy behave this way.

Do you have any recommendations for how I can get a handle on this behavior? It’s extremely frustrating and it feels like he will never be able to overcome it. Thanks for your help.

Sara

***

Hello Sara,

All behavior is trying to achieve something. If you look at it from that perspective, sometimes it makes it easier to try to identify why a dog or puppy offers a particular behavior.

Mouthing, biting and nipping are three of the five most common behaviors that puppies display. They do this because they need to get feedback; a response to their biting either an a positive or negative way.

In your case, I think the puppy is acting out due to excitement and frustration. Remember, the leash prevents the puppy from doing what it wants to do (running around unabated) and it’s natural for any animal to protest against restraint. Make sure you are giving your puppy the full length of the leash to walk around and explore. Keeping a pup on a short leash and preventing it from sniffing around (which burns a ton of energy) can lead to a frustrated pup who pulls or bites to get free.

What you were experiencing is most likely due to classical conditioning. You pick up the leash, then you go for a walk — something the puppy really likes. So now when the puppy sees you pick up the leash, it gets excited. The problem is, excited puppies have more difficulty controlling themselves and listening.

One of the lessons we cover in our puppy classes is how to desensitize a puppy from activities that get them excited, as well as the process of helping them learn to calm down.

I would recommend you pick up the leash while your puppy watches. After you pick it up, put it right back where you found it and walk away as if nothing happened. If your puppy gets excited or barks, ignore it.

Repeat this a dozen or more times throughout the day. Do not talk to the puppy about this or tell him they were good or bad. Instead, simply pick up the leash and put it back down until your puppy no longer gets excited when you pick up the leash. This may take a couple of days.

The next step would be to pick up the leash and turn to face your puppy and extend your arm with the leash about a foot. Do not attempt to attach the leash. All you want the puppy to do is get used to you picking up the leash and moving it slightly closer to the collar without attaching it.

After practicing this a dozen or more times, you should find that your puppy is not as excited. Keep at it until it can watch you pick up the leash and extend it partially towards them then stopping. Once this is the case, you can start reaching a little bit farther towards your puppy. Go at your puppy’s pace. Anytime your movement gets the puppy excited, make sure you stop immediately, replace the leash back to where it was and take note of how far along in the process you were. The next time, you need to stop the process earlier.

Basically what you’re doing is going through small steps of leashing up your puppy, but doing so without going for a walk. It's important you are stopping before your puppy gets a chance to get excited. If your puppy gets excited, that means you pushed too quickly. Back up to a previous level of success and practice some more.

I would recommend you practice these steps (moving the leash partially closer to the pup) a dozen or so times a day. Try to do this three to five times a day for every one time you put the leash on to take your puppy out for a walk. This will desensitize the puppy to the trigger response that it is currently engaging in as soon as it sees the leash.

You can use the same desensitization exercise for any activity if it gets your puppy excited. Break it down into small bite-sized steps and help your puppy practice the first step over and over until it’s performing the way you want. Only then should you add the next step. If a step is too difficult, find a way to make it a half step or a quarter step of whatever that stage is.

One other tip. Often, puppies who are the most bitty are under-slept. A large breed puppy typically need anywhere from 13 to 17 hours of sleep a day. Small breed puppies typically need anywhere from 12 to 14 hours a day. So if your puppy is not getting that amount of sleep, make sure you incorporate a couple of naps throughout the day.

One other tip that you can try is to exercise your puppy before you take it out for a walk. A short game of fetch that lasts only a couple of minutes, two or three minutes of training or chasing your puppy around the house will all work. After you conclude your short exercise session, make sure you sit down somewhere where your puppy can collect its breath. Wait at least 10 or 15 minutes before going for the walk.

Lastly, when you are arranging exercise for your puppy, such as playing fetch or taking it for a walk, keep the length of the exercise to five minutes for each month your puppy is aged. For a 4-month-old puppy, walks should be 20 minutes or less.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.