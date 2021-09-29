Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy gets too excited when guests visit

To answer your questions, if you continue to restrain her or if you do force her to sit near things that she is reactive to, it’s very likely that this behavior will continue and actually increase in its intensity. There is something else you can do, and I’ll get to that in a minute.

Your second question about how to handle the situation when someone comes over and she is reactive dovetails into my response to your first question.

For some reason, when it comes to dogs, we think we can train them in a way we would never accept ourselves. Many people fail to teach the dog how they want it to behave in the first place. Then they put the dog in the most advanced situation there is and are surprised their dog is acting in a way they have not taught it to avoid.

The solution to this problem is to set your dog up for success. Instead of waiting for a guest to come to your house to visit and then trying to deal with your dog's behavior, go through your contact list on your phone and enlist the help of some family members or friends who can help you practice. This way, the people who come to your house are in on the exercise with you. This helps you craft a scenario where your dog can succeed.