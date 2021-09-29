Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy gets too excited when guests visit

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
I have an 8-month-old pup who was introduced to variety of people since she was 2 months old. She used to do well, but recently she has been barking a lot at people if they approach us on walks.
I’m able to restrain her and remove her from situation if that happens. I move her away and then make her sit until she calms down. I feel she just gets fearful towards strangers and very, very excited when she sees someone she knows (either humans or other dogs), and that manifests itself in form of barking and jumping up and down.
Although I know she isn’t aggressive, people who are not used to dogs may actually get scared because of that — even if it’s a controlled situation because she’s very loud.
My first questions is if I continue to train her this way only (move away and calm her down), would it help shape her into a calmer dog in future. What else can I do?
Second, how do I handle the situation when someone comes over to my house? I cannot remove her from the situation. Even when meeting people who also have dogs and are used to handling them, it still takes a minute or two to make her quite. But if it's someone who’s not used to being around dogs and get nervous with the barking, it sometimes exacerbates the situation even if I stop her from barking. How do I handle a situation like that?
Thank you for your time.
Tripti
***
Hello Tripti,
In our puppy socialization classes, we recommend that guardians set up a minimum of one puppy play date and the puppy meets 25 different people each week until they are 1 year of age. Many people socialize their puppy when it’s young and then fall out of the habit. Since puppy development continues through the first year, this can cause a change in their personality and behavior. It's important to continue socializing your puppy past its first year, too.
I love how you mentioned you were able to remove her from a situation if she gets reactive. Increasing the distance between a dog and whatever it's reactive to is the absolute best thing to do because most dogs are acting that way to try to get the other thing to go away.
However, restraining a dog when it’s reactive is something I would recommend you avoid unless there is a danger and no other option. If you hold a dog on a short tense leash or physically restrain them by putting them down or holding them against their will can actually amplify fearful or reactive behaviors.
Another common mistake I see many people make is telling a dog to sit while something that it is normally reactive to passes by. If you move your dog far enough away so that it does not perceive the thing to be a threat, that’s fine. However, I see many people forcing their dog to sit near something that it is uncomfortable or reactive to. In that case, you’re only going to make your dogs anxiety and reactivity worse. If you are afraid of something and someone forced you to sit while they approached and passed by, you wouldn't like it either.
To answer your questions, if you continue to restrain her or if you do force her to sit near things that she is reactive to, it’s very likely that this behavior will continue and actually increase in its intensity. There is something else you can do, and I’ll get to that in a minute.
Your second question about how to handle the situation when someone comes over and she is reactive dovetails into my response to your first question.
For some reason, when it comes to dogs, we think we can train them in a way we would never accept ourselves. Many people fail to teach the dog how they want it to behave in the first place. Then they put the dog in the most advanced situation there is and are surprised their dog is acting in a way they have not taught it to avoid.
The solution to this problem is to set your dog up for success. Instead of waiting for a guest to come to your house to visit and then trying to deal with your dog's behavior, go through your contact list on your phone and enlist the help of some family members or friends who can help you practice. This way, the people who come to your house are in on the exercise with you. This helps you craft a scenario where your dog can succeed.
You can set your dog up for success by giving it some exercise that concludes about 25 minutes before your guest arrives to practice. Before you have friends come over to help, you need to teach your dog the behavior that you want it to offer in that situation. The best way to practice this is without any guests there.
If you were one of my clients, I would recommend one of our level one trainers come out and practice the relaxation protocol with your dog. This is a great way to teach your dog to stay calm and on a dog bed while various things happen around it. Watch the video on the relaxation protocol and practice it yourself with your dog. Once your dog can stay on the dog bed while you leave the room or leave your home, then you’re ready to start practicing with one of your friends playing the part of a houseguest.
Make sure you practice on a regular basis — preferably every day — in short, successful practice sessions. Dog training and behavior modification is very much a numbers game. If you’re practicing daily and ending on a success, you are going to find you make much faster progress with higher quality results.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
