Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy is mouthing, nipping and biting my fingers

One of the best ways for a puppy to develop bite inhibition is to set up play dates with other puppies of a similar maturity level. This allows them to get the feedback they need on how hard or soft they can use their mouth. This is one of the reasons puppy classes that include play time are so important. If you haven’t gotten your puppy into puppy classes, get her signed up for them ASAP.

I would also strongly recommend you set up a long-term confinement area. This is the new way of raising puppies, and it is far superior to using a kennel only.

The reason I recommend a long-term confinement area is because chewing is a habit born of opportunity. Additionally, good attention and bad attention from humans are almost the same thing to dogs. So if your puppy has access to chewing on things you don’t want her to, and you correct her, you just made her more likely to want to chew that item again. Having a safe place to leave the puppy prevents her from accessing things you don't want her to chew or giving her attention for chewing on those things. It’s also important to have a place like that to take the puppy when she gets overly aggressive with mouthing and nipping.