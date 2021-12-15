Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy is sitting down instead of going potty

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
I just recently brought home my new 9-week-old baby Yorkie. I knew that potty training was going to be challenging, but here is my question.
We have a designated spot for him to go outside (not in the yard because he is not yet fully vaccinated), and he is really good about going in that spot when he first wakes up in the morning. All other times, he will go the area and sit. I carry him to the spot, place him there and say, “Go potty.” He sniffs and then sits down, or comes by me and sits down. As soon as we come back in, he goes to the bathroom.
How do I get him not to sit at his designated area? I just don’t want to start down the wrong path. Thanks for any advice you may have.
Stephanie
***
Hello Stephanie,
Congratulations on your new puppy. Yorkies are so cute when they’re little (just a small dog joke there).
If you were my client, I'd suggest you focus on the potty training first and the location second. I'll include tips for both below.
Based on what you wrote, I’m not sure if you share a yard with other people or if it is yours alone. If this is exclusively your yard, I think it would be OK for your dog to walk on the grass provided you are supervising and you don’t have a reason to believe that infected or sick animals may be using your space.
I wonder if you carrying your dog to the potty location is part of the problem. I would recommend that, if it is safe, you put your pup on a leash and walk him to the area instead of carrying him.
When you get to the designated area, don’t tell your puppy to go potty because it’s very likely that the word does not mean anything to your pup yet. Instead, I would utilize a marker word you would say at the conclusion of your pup going potty. If you say the word before the action without the dog understanding what the word means, you can actually train it to ignore that word. I’ll cover when to introduce the command cue to potty at the end of this column.
Once you get to the spot, just stand there quietly and wait for your puppy to do his business. You can turn to face him, but otherwise remaining motionless. Let him move around the area. If he does not go within five minutes, bring him back inside and carry him or keep him on your lap until he gets fussy.
When that happens, take him outside and give him another five minutes. Keep repeating this five minutes out process until your puppy does his business. When he does, say your marker word and give a treat each time he potties.
Many people distract their puppies by moving around or talking to them when they want their pup to go. Puppies are easily distracted, so it’s much better to simply stand there quietly. If he sits down, that’s OK. Keep an eye on your pup but don’t reward or engage with him.
The key is to walk your puppy to the proper area for one to three weeks to establish a pattern. After a few weeks, take your pup out off leash and walk to the area. If your pup eliminates in the designated area, say your marker word, then offer a treat. If he potties anywhere else outside, say your marker word and give a pet instead of a treat.
After some repetition, your pup will learn that when he goes out to the designated space and goes potty there, that is how to get a treat. But this transition to only treating for going in the designated area should only start once your pup has basic potty training down pat.
For basic potty training, as soon as your puppy finishes going potty in the area, say your marker word in a normal, non-excited voice and then give him a treat. If possible, take your puppy out for a walk in a safe area or pick him up and give him some love. Following up desired behavior with a positive experience is a great way to motivate your dog to want to repeat the action.
Here are a couple of other tips for potty training.
» The three times a puppy is most likely to need to go potty is right after waking up, three minutes after eating and 10 minutes after playtime.
» I would recommend you take your puppy outside to the designated area at least three times but more like once an hour. It’s important to note that puppies don’t develop the muscle strength to be fully potty trained until they are 4 to 5 months old. So you are ahead of the game.
» Each time you take your puppy out, watch him closely. This is good for supervision but more important for you to recognize the movements and body language your puppy will offer before he starts to potty. This usually involves sniffing the ground and walking around in circles or figure eights. Identifying and recognizing these movements is an important part of introducing the command cue to potty.
When you are able to recognize the movements your puppy does before going potty, you are ready to start incorporating the command cue to potty. You don’t want to use a command cue unless you are 90% certain but the dog is going to do the action after you say the word. This is why I asked you not to say "go potty" earlier in this column.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
