Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy is sitting down instead of going potty

If you were my client, I'd suggest you focus on the potty training first and the location second. I'll include tips for both below.

Based on what you wrote, I’m not sure if you share a yard with other people or if it is yours alone. If this is exclusively your yard, I think it would be OK for your dog to walk on the grass provided you are supervising and you don’t have a reason to believe that infected or sick animals may be using your space.

I wonder if you carrying your dog to the potty location is part of the problem. I would recommend that, if it is safe, you put your pup on a leash and walk him to the area instead of carrying him.

When you get to the designated area, don’t tell your puppy to go potty because it’s very likely that the word does not mean anything to your pup yet. Instead, I would utilize a marker word you would say at the conclusion of your pup going potty. If you say the word before the action without the dog understanding what the word means, you can actually train it to ignore that word. I’ll cover when to introduce the command cue to potty at the end of this column.