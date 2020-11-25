Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy mill bulldog has become fearful and bit one of our children

I can offer some advice, but you have many things going on and without a trained eye to observe your dog, I worry there may be other factors not being identified.

It's a good thing you did notice, address and mention the infection, as it most certainly is a contributing factor. If it was aggravated by someone accidentally stepping on a paw, that may have been painful and caused a negative association. But just having an infection could be a factor here.

You mentioned you had to carry the dog upstairs and force it into the crate for six weeks. Any form of force is going to be met with resentment. It's wonderful that you have abandoned that, but some damage to the relationship was likely done. If you are correcting — or, worse, punishing — your dog physically, that would certainly be a factor. Dogs don't learn though physical punishment, and it almost always makes matters worse. If your dog shows any teeth, growls, nips or bites, he's saying he disagrees. Any punishment applied will certainly make matters worse.