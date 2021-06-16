Dog Gone Problems: Our puppy refuses to go into the kennel at night

My next question for you is do you need the pup to be in the kennel? I use a kennel to keep a dog or home safe from chewing, urinating, etc. If your dog doesn’t do any of those things, perhaps he can sleep with you on a dog bed at night.

To try that option out, make sure you get your pup five- to 15-minute-exercise sessions every two to four hours from noon until bedtime. Sniff walks, games of tug of war, puzzle toys, feeding out of a snuffle mat, using lick mats and scent games like cookie in the corner are all great ways to give a dog exercise or mental stimulation.

Also be sure to take the dog out for a walk and two potty breaks before bedtime to assure you’re good for the night. Police up any shoes, clothes or anything else that may be tempting to chew on and close the door so the pup is limited to your room. If, after one night, nothing is chewed or soiled, try it the next night, too. After a week of no issues, you can start giving the dog more access, one room at a time.