Dog Gone Problems: Our rescue dog is hot and cold when meeting my parents

Dog Gone Problems,
A week ago, we took in a rescue. When we went to meet him, it was dark and he growled a little bit, but when we went into a lit area, he did fine. We took him to meet my mom later and he growled again. He spent the week there and seemed OK. He growled a bit, but my mom says she just ignored him and he seemed fine.
Fast forward to earlier today when my parents came to my house. I was down in the basement and I didn't realize they were here, and he lashed out and growled at them. They left for a bit and came back and he went after my mom. I know my parents are really giving him a chance, but I'm incredibly worried about what he can do. I don't want to give up because he's been great to us otherwise. Thank you for your time.
Crystal
Hello Courtney,
Dogs are often in a state of shock while they are in rescues and shelters. So when you’re dealing with a rescue dog, there is an old adage that goes "three days, three weeks and three months."
Usually, you’re not seeing the dog’s true personality the first three days in his or her new home because the dog is still adjusting to the new environment. At three weeks, the dog is usually more comfortable and you’ll start seeing more of his or her personality. By three months, the dog should be settled in — provided he or she is a safe environment — and you should be seeing the dog’s actual personality at this point.
Greetings for rescues can be challenging based on their history and how they are set up. Meeting a dog for the first time in the dark is probably not ideal.
I’m glad to hear that you are not chastising your dog for growling. This is a very common mistake that many people make. A growl is simply a dog’s way of communicating that he or she is uncomfortable or disagrees. I have had a number of clients whose dogs growled and were corrected or punished, so the dog gave up giving a warning and went straight to a bite.
You didn’t mention it specifically, but it sounds like your parents may have stopped by unexpectedly. If you have a rescue dog or one who does not feel comfortable, sudden changes like this can be upsetting and provoke a response. I would recommend that, from now on, anytime someone comes to visit your house, you have them call or text you when they arrive and have them wait outside for you to come and meet them with your dog out there. Being outside provides a lot of nice distractions and because it is so open, the dog feels more relaxed instead of feeling trapped or territorial.
Don’t approach the person if your dog is barking or lunging. Your dog is saying, “I'm not comfortable,” when he acts that way. If this is the case, the best thing to do is increase distance between the dog and what he's growling at.
Make sure you do not have any tension on the leash when you are meeting people outside. Keeping the dog on a short leash can make it feel trapped and amplify unwanted interactions. Also try to avoid introductions when there is a lot going on in the environment. A crying baby, a lawnmower, a leaf blower or the "beep" of a truck backing up can all be things that can cause the dog to feel anxious or nervous.
You can also set your dog up for success by getting him some exercise that finishes about 20 minutes prior to your guests arriving. Taking off the top level of a dog’s energy can really help.
Another thing you can do would be to have your guests sit down when your dog approaches them. The ideal situation would be to have someone sit while they hold treats — with the dog approaching from the side and slightly behind. Your guest should remain still, quiet and passive. After the dog approaches on his own and finishes sniffing, they can drop treats on the ground or hold it out to their side.
Giving the dog the opportunity to approach on his own is a great way of determining whether or not he feels comfortable with the situation. If the dog does not feel comfortable meeting that person — if he growls, barks, lunges, freezes or won't come over — that’s OK.
To seal the deal, call your dog seven or 10 feet away from your guest so they can stand up. Standing up suddenly next to an anxious dog can often provoke a barking or lunging response. Once they are standing, go for a quick walk together. Dogs process things by literally moving forward, so going for a short walk after meeting guests and getting a bunch of treats is a great way for your dog to feel more relaxed and comfortable.
One final tip: Often, we try to train our dogs in the moment. A better option would be to arrange a visit from your parents or any other house guests to work on your dog's greeting exclusively. Instead of worrying about being a good host, you can make sure you set your dog up for success, as your attention is not divided.
If your dog continues to growl, lunge or show other antisocial behavior, you should enlist the help of a dog behavior specialist like myself or a positive reward-based dog trainer. Having someone come into your home and evaluate your dog in-person is invaluable when you’re dealing with a dog who has fear-based aggression issues.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
