Dog Gone Problems: Our rescue dog is hot and cold when meeting my parents

Usually, you’re not seeing the dog’s true personality the first three days in his or her new home because the dog is still adjusting to the new environment. At three weeks, the dog is usually more comfortable and you’ll start seeing more of his or her personality. By three months, the dog should be settled in — provided he or she is a safe environment — and you should be seeing the dog’s actual personality at this point.

Greetings for rescues can be challenging based on their history and how they are set up. Meeting a dog for the first time in the dark is probably not ideal.

I’m glad to hear that you are not chastising your dog for growling. This is a very common mistake that many people make. A growl is simply a dog’s way of communicating that he or she is uncomfortable or disagrees. I have had a number of clients whose dogs growled and were corrected or punished, so the dog gave up giving a warning and went straight to a bite.