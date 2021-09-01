Dog Gone Problems: Our rescue dog nips our kids' heels and hasn’t bonded with my husband

***

Hello Mabell,

From the looks of the photo, it appears Canelo is part Heeler, a herding breed. Many herding breeds nip from behind, so that behavior is part genetic instinct. It can be fixed but will take work. Saying it's not okay without introducing a replacement behavior is not going to be a very effective technique. You may want to enlist the services of a positive-based dog trainer.

Since your first question was about barking and growling at your husband, let’s start there. You mentioned he only does this when he he is at play. Some dogs get vocal when they start to get aroused. In our puppy classes, we have the puppy parents interrupt play (calling the pup over and asking for "sits" and "downs" to get treats) any time their pup gets near 50% of their energy level. One of the indicators we use is when the pups start to get vocal.

We make sure to point out that, in this capacity, a growl or bark during play is not an indicator of aggression. Often (but not always), it just means the pup’s energy level is getting high. So there is nothing wrong with that behavior. If you want to curtail the vocalization, try a break when play gets spirited.