Dog Gone Problems: Our rescue dog suddenly won't have anything to do with my husband

I'd also like you to get some really high-value treats that Sandy likes (chicken liver is my go-to) and have a container with them near where your husband sits. Any time Sandy comes over, he should offer her a treat. If she won't take it from his hand, it's OK to drop it at his feet. But if he drops it, don’t point it out any further. Sometimes that makes a dog less likely to come get it.

I'd also suggest you practice calling Sandy over to your husband’s chair when he is not there for 15 to 20 treats, three times a day. After Sandy practices walking over to that chair over and over, getting a treat from you each time, the more likely she will be to walk over when he is there later.

I'd also recommend your husband play a little hard to get. If she comes to him, he should pet her or offer a treat (unless she gives him cut off signals), but he should avoid calling for her. I'd also like you to start asking Sandy to sit before you pet her. Only ask once and if she refuses, go back to what you were doing. This should apply for when she nudges or paws at you for attention or if you want to pet her. Conditioning a dog to sit to ask for pets is polite and can help establish a healthy leader-follower dynamic.