Dog Gone Problems: Our rescue dog urinates on our friends' rugs

If the urination incidents at friends' houses occur when they leave her alone, it's more likely to be separation anxiety. If this is the case, being in your home is comforting enough for her to handle your absence, but a new location without you may be too much.

Since treating separation anxiety is complicated and not knowing why she is having accidents at friends' houses, I'm going to offer some basic maintenance tips for your situation.

Make sure to say your marker word when Ellie finishes eliminating outside. Then give her a treat. Make sure to say the word in a consistent tone after she finishes and only say it once. I know this is remedial, but communicating to Ellie that urine and feces are valuable to you when deposited outside can do wonders for most dogs with this problem.

Start taking trips to your friend’s home before you go out of town. Think of this as practicing being there. Keep her in your sight the whole time to ensure she doesn’t do her business on their rug. If you see her sniffing in circles or any other indication she may need to go, take her out, say your marker if she does and make sure to reward her (or have your friend do that part).