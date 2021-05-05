Dog Gone Problems: Our rescue puppy keeps having accidents in the house

The three times a dog is most likely to go is right after waking up, three minutes after eating and 10 minutes after playtime starts. I also advise my clients to take their dog out once an hour because the more the dog is in the right place at the right time, the better.

When she is moving around in those five-minute windows, observe her movements. Dogs usually indicate through movements that they are about to go. Knowing what your dog’s signals are can help you prevent accidents in the house and make assigning a new command cue word easier.

If you take her out at one of those times and she doesn’t go in five minutes, bring her back inside and keep her on your lap for five to 15 minutes or until she protests. When she does, take her back out for another five-minute opportunity. Keep repeating this until she goes.

For the remedial potty training, I'd suggest you introduce a new command cue word like “business,” “plop” or “deposit” to ensure the word doesn’t have any unintended baggage.

I'd also recommend you come up with a marker word. Marker words are used to communicate to a dog that he or she did what you want. You say the word when the dog does the action. Make sure you prime the word as explained in the linked video.