Dog Gone Problems: Our Shi Tzus bark at sounds outside my home

Dog Gone Problems,

I have four Shi Tzus. They have been around people — ranging from newborn to 80 years old — from the time they where born. And same as far as noise. They still bark at any noise and at all humans.

I have gotten a training device that makes a buzz sound in their ear when they bark. It worked for awhile but then it quit working.

I have put them in time out and made them stay. They would start to bark and I would hold my hand out about a foot from their face and say “no.” I have tried everything under the sun, but they only work for awhile.

Also when I leave them alone in my motor home or with someone, they cry the whole time. I always leave something that smells like me when I leave them.

I really do not believe in kennels or shock collars. Is there anything else I can do? Thank you.

Kelcene

Hello Kelcene,

It’s important to understand that all behavior is trying to generate a response. Many people focus on trying to stop a behavior instead of trying to understand it.

But understanding why a dog is doing something is key if you want to modify their behavior. As a dog behavior consultant, one of my priorities is to always find out the “why” and then work backwards from that.

A training device that buzzes, beeps or shocks a dog are all based on associations with a punishment. They either startle or create an unpleasant interaction with the dog, which is why they seem to “work.” But as you have found, once the dog is no longer startled or gets used to the punishment, they often stop working.

Punishment-based training is referred to as aversive in the industry, and instead of addressing or fixing a problem, these tools merely suppress it. So the dogs may stop barking if you use those tools, but they may start chewing things up, getting frustrated with each other, develop aggression or other worse behaviors instead.

An easy way to stop dogs from barking at noises outside of your home is to desensitize and counter-condition them. In order to do this, you will need some high-value treats and the ability to re-create the outside sound on demand. I have found that enlisting the help of a friend who can trigger the sound or recording the sound so that you can play it back later are the best ways to accomplish this.

Let’s say your dogs bark at the sound of someone opening a trash can outside of your home. Arrange to have a friend stand outside your home without the dogs realizing that the person is there. You will need to come up with a system where you can communicate with the person like using earbuds and your cell phone.

While you’re doing this, I would recommend you do it with one dog only. In your case, that means you’re going to need somebody else who can take the other three dogs somewhere else because they will influence the other dogs if they are there and slow down your progress or stop it altogether.

While your dog is calm, give the signal to your friend to make a very quiet version of the sound that is made when the trash can is opened. As soon as you hear that sound, give your dog a treat if it doesn’t bark. If it barks, move farther away from where the trash can sound is coming from or ask your friend to open the can quieter.

The goal is to find a low enough volume where the dog can hear the sound but not bark. Once you have found that, repeat it, but follow it up by giving your dog a treat each time.

After practicing 5 to 10 times at that volume (practice until its easy for your dog), have your friend open the can slightly louder the next time. If your dog does not bark, give it a treat like before. If your dog barks, go back to the previous sound level (make the sound quieter).

This will take multiple practice sessions, but if you go slow enough so the dog is not barking, gradually you can increase the volume until it sounds like the guy is smashing the trashcan against the sign of your house and your dog is not barking.

Once that dog can hear the sound at full volume without barking, you need to repeat the exercise with the other dogs individually.

Once all of the dogs are able to hear the sound without barking by themselves, bring the best two together and practice again. If the dogs start to bark, ask the person to open the trash cans at a lower volume until the dogs can hear it without barking. Once that’s the case, give them a treat after the sound each time and work your way back up to full volume.

Eventually, you can add in the third and fourth dog so you have them together as a group listening to the sound and not barking. In some situations, you may want to pair them up before you bring them together as a foursome.

The great thing about this type of positive dog training is you fix the problem for good as opposed to only when the dog is wearing the buzz collar.

There are most likely a number of sounds your dog responds to. Make a list of them and systematically follow this process for all of them.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David

