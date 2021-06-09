Dog Gone Problems: Our two sibling dogs are fighting each other

Keeping them separated at times when they are more likely to fight — i.e. exciting times like when the doorbell rings, meal times, etc. — is good, but you also need to build in positive associations together. Here are a few ideas:

• Take them for walks together. Ideally, the walk should include the dogs and humans all in one line. The people should be in the middle and dogs should be on the outside to start so no one is in front or behind.

• Give them lick mats on opposite ends of the room after they have been exercised or have a calm energy. Using a x-pen to keep them separated is the best option, but you can use leashes, too. Just make sure they are not pulling or straining on the leash.

• Get them together when they are more likely to hang without fighting, such as after a walk or when they are just chilling. Allow them to move away if they want. Any force will cause them to resist or feel trapped, which can cause a fight.

Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.

David