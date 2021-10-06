Dog Gone Problems: Our untrained dog is biting people

Try to get Lucky some mental stimulation or physical exercise every two to four hours or 15 minutes before meeting new people or being in challenging situations. Be sure Lucky gets at least 10 minutes to catch his breath after any physical exercise or the behavior may be worse.

Additionally, learning how to read a dog’s body language is very important in situations like yours. If you can spot him getting tense or goes from an open mouth to a closed mouth with a tense body and hard stare, you may be able to call him away and prevent the next bite from happening.

When you are around Lucky, observe his body language. What are his ears doing when he is calm and relaxed? How do they change when he is excited, anxious, frustrated or fearful? Is his nose up or pointing down? Is he holding his breath or breathing fast? Is his body relaxed or tense? Is he leaning towards someone or away? First, observe these aspects when Lucky is calm. Then look for differences when he is in different states of mind.