Dog Gone Problems: Puppy digs at the shower drain like there is a monster living inside of it

Looking at the problem in regards to puppy or dog behavior, my only thoughts are boredom, a possible scent or the sound of passing water is catching your pup’s attention. You didn't mention an unusually strong attraction to water, which some dogs have. Did these periods of interest and digging coincide with someone using the toilet or shower? If it's not some critter, my best guess is the sound of the water is attracting her attention.

I'd get a lick mat or Kong filled with peanut butter and sit in there with your pup and see if those preoccupy your pup’s attention. You can also try engaging with a favorite toy. Basically, find something else for the pup to do in the room. If you can redirect her attention into those things, then try running a little water and see if that attracts your pup’s attention. If so, that is probably the issue and you can simply avoid having the pup nearby when water is running.

But if your pup won't lick the mat or Kong, I'd practice just outside the open door to the bathroom and if she won't do it there, move a few feet farther away. Keep adding in distance until you find one where the dog will lick the mat or Kong. Let her enjoy it at that distance once or twice, then move a foot closer and try again.