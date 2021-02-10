Dog Gone Problems: Puppy digs at the shower drain like there is a monster living inside of it

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
***
Dog Gone Problems,
My 4-month-old puppy, Maggie Mae, has started to frantically dig at the shower drain and the base of the toilet. I don’t think it's for attention, as I catch her doing it when I am not in the bathroom.
When I first brought her home, she scratched at the crack of the leather sofa. I thoroughly looked for whatever she was scratching for but, couldn’t find anything. As far as I know, neither has she. Today, she started barking to get in the shower (she hardly ever barks), and digging at the base of the toilet. I am starting to get a bit concerned both for her and me. Maybe there is a monster in there! Please share your opinion. Thank you!
Melly
***
Hi Melly,
I wish you would have mentioned if your puppy is enrolled in a puppy class. Sometimes if a puppy doesn't have exposure to a lot of different sights, sounds, places and things, they can become curious of things we take for granted. If you don't already have your pup in puppy classes, I'd recommend getting into one ASAP. Every puppy needs puppy classes.
When reading your question, my first thought was remembering hearing about a Husky who discovered her guardian’s cancer three times by aggressively pawing at and nosing her belly. I'd be surprised if a 4-month-old pup’s nose would be sophisticated enough to detect something that problematic in waste water, but it's possible.
I had one client who reached out because their dog was frantically digging at the floorboards of their porch. I suggested there may be something interesting down there, so they pulled up a floorboard and a cat popped out and ran away. They thought that was the end of it, but when the behavior continued, they pulled up more boards and found the cat’s litter of young kittens.
Finding the cat and kittens doesn’t take as talented a nose as detecting cancer, but these cases make me wonder if there is something in the drain or perhaps nearby. I doubt it is a monster, but I have heard of dogs detecting mice, voles and rat nests under floorboards and walls. Some dogs are even able to detect insects.
If it were me, I'd be doing some investigating to make sure there isn’t an animal or insect colony hiding under or near the drain. Maybe have a plumber come out with a fiber optic camera to check the tubes first. I don’t want to suggest you pull up your bathroom flooring, but I'd ponder if there is a way to check the surrounding area if the plumber comes up empty-handed.
Looking at the problem in regards to puppy or dog behavior, my only thoughts are boredom, a possible scent or the sound of passing water is catching your pup’s attention. You didn't mention an unusually strong attraction to water, which some dogs have. Did these periods of interest and digging coincide with someone using the toilet or shower? If it's not some critter, my best guess is the sound of the water is attracting her attention.
I'd get a lick mat or Kong filled with peanut butter and sit in there with your pup and see if those preoccupy your pup’s attention. You can also try engaging with a favorite toy. Basically, find something else for the pup to do in the room. If you can redirect her attention into those things, then try running a little water and see if that attracts your pup’s attention. If so, that is probably the issue and you can simply avoid having the pup nearby when water is running.
But if your pup won't lick the mat or Kong, I'd practice just outside the open door to the bathroom and if she won't do it there, move a few feet farther away. Keep adding in distance until you find one where the dog will lick the mat or Kong. Let her enjoy it at that distance once or twice, then move a foot closer and try again.
Eventually, you should be able to get into the bathroom and have the dog playing with the Kong or mat — unless there is a monster living under the drain!
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
Submit your pet questions to David Codr by emailing a photo of your dog and question to dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com. Visit doggoneproblems.com for more from David.
