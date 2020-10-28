Dog Gone Problems: Should you dress your dog up for Halloween?

Part of your dogs response will be related to the costume itself. If you are simply having your dog wear a shirt or small accessory, that’s going to be very different than something super elaborate. Costumes with dangling items, things that drag around, make noise or are constricting are not usually a good idea. Additionally, overly elaborate costumes can be difficult to put on. When you combine that with a dog feeling uneasy and a human who is frustrated that the costume or dog isn’t cooperating, it can be a recipe for disaster for the dog and the human.

This isn’t to say that all dogs dislike being dressed up. Some dogs can get dressed up and don't mind the costume. Some actually enjoy it, but I would surmise that the vast majority of dogs do not like wearing a costume. Also keep in mind dogs can tell if you are laughing at them, so don’t humiliate your dog with a demeaning costume — even if it's super cute.