Dog Gone Problems: This retired service dog is getting pushy for attention

Do you have plenty of enrichment for your dog? You mentioned training, but do you have things like a Kong filled with peanut butter, treat-dispensing toys, lick mats or play scent games? I’d recommend you start feeding your dog with a snuffle mat, increasing his exercise so he's getting a few walks sprinkled in throughout the day and adding a little bit of structure in the form of Premacks, which is a principle that means a less desirable behavior will earn you a more desirable behavior.

You can use this principle when using my petting with a purpose method, which involves redirecting your dog into a sit or down position when he nudges you for attention. Only give the command once and refrain from petting your dog until he sits or lays down. As soon as he does, offer him the affection. In time, your dog will start to come over and sit in front of you as a way of asking for attention. When he does so, make sure you recognize this and give him affection, otherwise he'll go back to nudging you.