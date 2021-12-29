Dog Gone Problems: Tips for draining a high-energy puppy

» Walks: Dogs burn more energy on a walk by sniffing than they do from walking. But humans tend to think that it’s the walking they need, so any time the puppy puts his or her nose on the ground, people jerk the leash or pull the pup along. So on walks, make sure you are letting your puppy stop to sniff as much as he or she wants — provided it's safe to do so. Walks should be between 20 and 40 minutes long. If you have the means, enlisting the help of a dog walker once a day can really help out. Just make sure they know to let your puppy sniff as much as he or she wants and never use a pinch collar.

» Fetch: Try to keep fetch sessions shorter — 10 to 15 minutes if the dog is fetching consistently. If you have a large yard, you may want to pick up a “chuck it,” which is a plastic arm that allows you to throw the ball farther and also pick it up without having to use your hand.