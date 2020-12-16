Dog Gone Problems: Tips for draining a high-energy puppy

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

Dog Gone Problems,

I have a 9-month-old Labrador puppy who never listens to me and always has the zoomies. Please help!

Tammy

Hi Tammy,

Labs can be amazing dogs, but many of our puppy parents find them to be one of the most frustrating breeds between 6 and 14 months old due to being so high energy.

The best way to counter this is to make sure they are getting regular physical and mental exercise every few hours. Most people exclusively focus on physical exercise and often try to accomplish it in one session, but because of puppy sleeping patterns, exercise needs to be in shorter more frequent sessions (every two to three hours) throughout the day. I'd recommend you alternate between physical and mental stimulation throughout the day.

Physical exercise tips: