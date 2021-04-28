Dog Gone Problems: Tips for helping a puppy who is starting to hate her crate

Puppies who grow up in a long-term confinement area (usually just two to four months) receive a number of benefits.

First off, they rarely develop separation anxiety, a panic attack a dog has when left alone. Dogs develop separation anxiety due to not practicing being alone. It's compounded by all the working from home we have done over the last year.

A long-term confinement area also greatly reduces chewing, since the only items available are appropriate chew toys. Puppies mouth, nip and bite. A lot. Especially when they are overly tired (puppies need 12 to 15 hours of sleep a day). Having a safe place to put the pup when he or she is in a chew mood is a godsend. A long-term confinement area helps a puppy build good habits of chewing the right thing with limited opportunities to chew the bad thing like furniture, carpet, etc.

It also helps with potty training (which can't be fully complete until 5 months old) by containing accidents in one area.

More than anything else, a long-term confinement area makes having a puppy much, much easier. I do this professionally and have a team that can help, and I’ll never raise another puppy without using one.