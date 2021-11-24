Dog Gone Problems: Tips to keep your dog from ruining Thanksgiving

Second, kennels are great to manage dogs, but no dog should ever be put into a kennel to learn a lesson (or be in a kennel for longer than four hours unless they are sleeping overnight). Additionally, if you have a high-energy dog and you leave him in a kennel, you are going to compound their energy and make things worse. Since your dog dislikes the kennel, I would recommend you teach him that the kennel is a positive place by doing some basic kennel training and then some advanced kennel work.

You also need to make sure that when you put the dog in the kennel, kids understand that they are not allowed to let the dog out. I usually recommend that parents teach their children that anytime a dog is in a kennel or their dog bed, they are not allowed to interact with him or her. If they would like to interact with the dog, they need to go and get an adult to assist them or supervise. If you cannot ensure that the parents are going to have control of their children, then you need to put the dog in a room where you can lock the door or prevent children from having access.