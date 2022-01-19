Dog Gone Problems: We adopted a rescue dog who is very fearful

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
Dog Gone Problems,
I adopted Venus from the Humane Society three days ago. She was found locked in a bathroom with another dog in a house with nine cats. At the shelter, I saw her potential. One of the workers came in the visit room with us and she was VERY happy to see him — wagging her tail, running around him, "kissing" him and even rolling over for belly rubs.
But here with us, she is EXTREMELY fearful. She's afraid of being approached, though she follows us around the kitchen where she's being kept. It's an open area. She's got her "home" and two other beds to sleep on, and there's also a door wall she likes to look out of.
She's also afraid of doors and every little sound. She grumbles every time she sees my husband. We can't get her to go potty outside, though we are taking her every couple of hours. She is VERY good on walks (after the strain of getting a leash on her and her out the door), but she follows very close. She stops to sniff occasionally, but she just won't go.
My husband set up a fence for her. It's about three-feet high. My understanding was that she fence-jumped if left alone at the shelter. We have been taking her out into the yard and letting her off the leash. She's afraid of every little sound out there. Today we're going to let her out in the yard alone (with a restraint on so she can't run away), thinking maybe she needs to be alone in the yard to potty. When in the kitchen (as well as on walks) my daughter and I can feel her sniffing the back of our legs, but if we turn slowly around she flinches and backs off.
I know it's very early days yet but I'm starting to lose hope. I'm worrying we bit of more than we can chew. Do you have any advice on getting her to not growl at my husband, getting her to potty outside and helping her to not be so fearful? I really want to keep her. I believe she's going to be a very good dog. I just need some guidance and suggestions. Thank you in advance.
Julie
Hello Julie,
When you rescue a dog from a shelter, it’s not unusual for them to be in a pseudo-state of shock when you first bring them home. There’s a rule in the dog adoption world — three days, three weeks and three months.
Due to the number of issues you have, I think you would really benefit from having a positive dog trainer or behavior consultant like myself come and work with you and your dog in person.
When it comes to grumbling and growling at your husband, make sure you are interpreting this as her saying, “I disagree" or "I am uncomfortable with whatever I’m looking at.” It’s important you do not disagree or punish a dog for growling. After all, the dog is simply communicating that she does not feel comfortable. The best thing for your husband to do is to give her some space and not try to push the matter. Turning sideways and moving slowly are good tips. He can also leave the room or you can call her away. Below are more tips.
Have your husband sit quietly in the room with her and toss treats to her. Make sure these are treats you know she likes, but if she doesn’t eat them at first, that’s okay. Dogs who are overwhelmed often lose their appetite. I would advise your husband to avoid giving direct eye contact, which can be considered a challenge for dogs.
Whenever I’m dealing with a fearful dog, I try to give them the opportunity to come to me by using soft body language. I try to sit down on the ground and position the dog so it is on my right or left side. Sitting or standing front facing can seem confrontational to dogs. It's the same with leaning over them.
You can also try to arrange a situation where your husband is at the far side of a room away from you and your dog. Every time your dog looks in your husbands direction, say a marker word and then give her a treat. If she growls, she's saying he is too close, so you need to find another location where you can have more distance between them.
Once you find a distance that she can look at him without growling, keep practicing by giving her treats when she looks at him. You can also just drop treats on the ground or ask her to do basic commands and then reward her for doing those as well.
You may also want to look into picking up a lick mat. Licking and chewing release endorphins in dogs, so if you can arrange a situation where she can be in the room at a little bit of a distance from your husband with a lick mat, that can help create a positive association.
If your husband can take her for walks or go with you, that can also help. But he needs to be passive. No giving cues or pulling on her leash. We need him to be the ultimate good guy.
Make sure you are not rushing her into things. Dogs who are fearful can shut down, and it sounds like that’s what your dog is doing in some situations. Any sort of force will only reinforce their perception or fear.
For the door, you can use the same marker word followed by giving a treat when she looks at the door. You may also want to leave a trail of treats that lead up to the door. When she takes them, you will know how close she feels comfortable getting. Keep leaving the treats and you should notice she is getting closer over time.
You can use this technique to help her with her fear of the leash. The same approach also works with collars and harnesses.
Another video that may help is this one on dog consent. Listening to her body language and giving her space can help her feel more comfortable.
You may also want to talk to your vet about about medications. Fluoxetine may help your dog feel more relaxed and comfortable, and help her come out of her shell.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
