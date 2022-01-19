Dog Gone Problems: We adopted a rescue dog who is very fearful

You can also try to arrange a situation where your husband is at the far side of a room away from you and your dog. Every time your dog looks in your husbands direction, say a marker word and then give her a treat. If she growls, she's saying he is too close, so you need to find another location where you can have more distance between them.

Once you find a distance that she can look at him without growling, keep practicing by giving her treats when she looks at him. You can also just drop treats on the ground or ask her to do basic commands and then reward her for doing those as well.

You may also want to look into picking up a lick mat. Licking and chewing release endorphins in dogs, so if you can arrange a situation where she can be in the room at a little bit of a distance from your husband with a lick mat, that can help create a positive association.

If your husband can take her for walks or go with you, that can also help. But he needs to be passive. No giving cues or pulling on her leash. We need him to be the ultimate good guy.