Dog Gone Problems: We are having a marking problem with our dogs

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.
* * *
Dog Gone Problems,
My wife and I are having a very difficult time getting our dogs to stop marking in our house. We have tried several different ways to try to discipline them and nothing seems to be working.
We own seven pugs, and we are raising pugs to try to make extra money on the side and develop a business. We are attempting to get a kennel built when we get money, but for now the dogs have to stay in the house. All dogs are marking, including the females. Three of the dogs are fixed — and not because of mating purposes.
Is there anything you can tell us to try to stop this behavior? Thank you.
Charles
***
Hello Charles,
Dogs often mark to send a signal. Some dogs do this to mark territory, while others do it to send a message to other dogs.
Sometimes people confuse marking with dogs being attracted to an area that has been urinated on by other dogs. Although this is technically a form of marking, it’s more related to dogs being likely to “go” where they smell other dogs have gone. If this is the case, make sure you clean the area thoroughly and that your cleaner has the active enzyme in it.
When you have dogs who are fixed around dogs who are not, the likelihood of marking definitely goes up. This is something experienced breeders are aware of and set up precautions to prevent it from happening.
I can share with you that no amount of discipline is going to stop a dog from marking, especially in a home where dogs are being bred. Punishment-based training can have a negative impact on the dog and your relationship with them. It can also cause insecurity, which can influence the dog group. This is one of the reasons why modern dog training has moved away from aversive training and now focuses on positive reinforcement instead.
It’s possible that your dogs marking is a result of how they were raised. You did not indicate whether your seven pugs were bred by someone else or if these are dogs that you whelped yourself.
Ethical dog breeders are very selective as to which dogs they breed — selecting dogs with desirable temperament and traits. They also conduct both health and temperament testing to ensure that they are improving the breed. These tests are expensive but should be required in my opinion. If you breed a dog that has poor genetics or behavioral issues, it’s possible that the offspring will carry that forward. I wonder if that is the case here.
I would highly recommend you check out "Puppy Culture," a nationally-known DVD set from Jane Killains, who is a world-renowned Bull Terrier breeder. In her DVD series, she offers extensive tips on breeding dogs and how to raise puppies.
If I were in charge of the world, no one would be allowed to breed puppies unless they have watched those DVDs or understand the knowledge detailed in them. They show you how to build confidence in puppies, improve their health and set them up for success.
I would also recommend you stop breeding puppies until you get more experience. Look for a local dog breeder who is going to have some pups and ask if you can assist them. This will give you the ability to observe what an experienced breeder does and practice the techniques first-hand. It also gives you a mentor who you can reach out to if you are having behavior problems or trouble with future pregnancies.
I hope you will recognize the responsibility that comes with breeding dogs and take this advice to heart. The things you do while your dog is pregnant and in the weeks that follow will have a massive impact on the dogs' life and the humans who they will live with. Knowledge is power.
Good luck and remember — everything you do trains your dog. Only sometimes you mean it.
David
