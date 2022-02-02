Dog Gone Problems: We are having a marking problem with our dogs

When you have dogs who are fixed around dogs who are not, the likelihood of marking definitely goes up. This is something experienced breeders are aware of and set up precautions to prevent it from happening.

I can share with you that no amount of discipline is going to stop a dog from marking, especially in a home where dogs are being bred. Punishment-based training can have a negative impact on the dog and your relationship with them. It can also cause insecurity, which can influence the dog group. This is one of the reasons why modern dog training has moved away from aversive training and now focuses on positive reinforcement instead.

It’s possible that your dogs marking is a result of how they were raised. You did not indicate whether your seven pugs were bred by someone else or if these are dogs that you whelped yourself.

Ethical dog breeders are very selective as to which dogs they breed — selecting dogs with desirable temperament and traits. They also conduct both health and temperament testing to ensure that they are improving the breed. These tests are expensive but should be required in my opinion. If you breed a dog that has poor genetics or behavioral issues, it’s possible that the offspring will carry that forward. I wonder if that is the case here.