Dog Gone Problems: We got our puppy at 6 weeks old, and now we're having potty training problems

But now we’re having issues. So how do I pick up potty training again? There have been many times after he went pee outside, then I’d bring him inside and a couple of minutes later he’d “pee a river.” I watch to make sure he’s peeing so why is he going so much so soon after I bring him in? What am I doing wrong? I've never had any problems potty training any other puppy I’ve had.

Dorene

***

Hi Dorene,

First off, it's illegal to adopt out a puppy before he or she is 8 weeks old in all 50 states because those first eight weeks are so crucially important. A puppy needs to be comforted and taught by their mother and siblings — two thing that can't happen if a breeder adopts a puppy out at 6 weeks old.

The first three weeks of a puppy’s life are very basic, since their eyes and ears are closed and they lack the strength to move themselves. So if a puppy is taken at six weeks, he or she basically only gets three weeks of time with mom.

You should report the breeder to a local humane society. Your report can help prevent this horrible experience from being repeated to who knows how many other defenseless puppies.