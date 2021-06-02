Dog Gone Problems: We’re considering adopting a dog, but he seems aggressive

Dog Gone Problems is a weekly advice column by David Codr, a dog behaviorist in Omaha. David answers dog behavior questions sent in by our readers. You can reach him at dogbehaviorquestions@gmail.com.

***

Dog Gone Problems,

We recently met a family who was looking to re-home their 1-year-old male Bernadoodle. He is neutered and well groomed. We have been wanting a Bernie due to their size and temperament, and have experience with other poodle mixes.

We met the family at a forest preserve and they kept him leashed. He seemed well-behaved and friendly, with lots of tail wagging. At first we were able to pet him, but after a moment or two, he would quickly stop wagging his tail, utter a low growl and then lunge into you. No teeth but a good push of his large head into yours. This happened whether we were standing, sitting at a bench and even when my daughter sat on the ground next to him.

He did it several times during the short 15-minute visit, each time getting in your face. Since I’ve read Bernadoodles are typically very friendly and not aggressive, this was concerning. We agreed to visit with the dog another time at their home to see if he was calmer, however, I want to get as much information as I can before we commit.