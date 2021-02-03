Dog Gone Problems: What to do when your puppies play too rough

Having two puppies at the same time can be quite a challenge for anyone. Having two high-energy puppies at the same time takes things to a whole different level.

While it is great that you did a little bit of research, I think some of the advice you got in the rat terrier group on Facebook wasn’t the best. Puppies are practicing everything they do — potty training, listening to your commands, sitting in front of you or jumping up to get attention as well as how they play. If you let puppies play at too high of a level of intensity, that is usually going to result in a problem where one of them takes it too far.

Remember, puppies don’t know how to play yet. They are learning through trial and error during play sessions. If they play too intensely, they are practicing playing at that level and that can be a real problem later in life because they don’t understand how to play in a more toned down way. It also takes them longer to calm down if they get too excited or worked up during playtime.