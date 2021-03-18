Don’t let social media fool you: Parenting is not picture perfect

This is also natural. This is also OK. It’s just not as Instagram-worthy, so when you scroll through your phone, you’re probably not going to find your reality reflected there.

But that doesn’t mean you’re alone in it. You’re not.

It’s just that most people aren’t posting these moments on social media because, well, they don’t look great. They look messy and hard.

They look real and, in our society, it is becoming increasingly hard for us to be real — and to let our kids be real too.

Our lives — our real lives — will never be picture perfect.

Sure, there will be moments when the baby is smiling and not covered in sweet potato. There will be days when you actually remember to shower and brush your teeth well before noon. There will be days when everything does look decidedly photogenic. And those days will be good.

But the other days will be good, too.

Our kids will be just as loveable when they’re covered in sweet potato as when they are squeaky clean. Our families will be just as great when the dishes aren’t done and no one is ready for a photo right now. Our lives will be just as good, even if we don’t have it all together sometimes.