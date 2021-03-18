Don’t let social media fool you: Parenting is not picture perfect

People don’t post the unflattering pictures on social media. They don’t say the bad, hard stuff in their posts.
They share the good stuff, but more importantly, they share the stuff that makes them look good.
Social media has created a society where we edit. We omit. We, well, we lie basically. We lie so we look like we have it all together. We lie so we look our best.
People like to show the best versions of themselves. That’s only natural and it’s OK.
What is not OK is believing that this is the whole story — and judging yourself and your family based on that.
Life is not picture perfect and parenting definitely isn’t either. Most of the time, parenting is a decidedly unphotogenic endeavor, especially in the early days when there is a lot of bodily fluids and screaming involved.
Unfortunately, it can be easy to be convinced otherwise when you scroll through social media and only see photos of happy, smiling families with children who are impossibly clean and well-behaved.
You see that and, naturally, you compare it to your life where your baby has just dumped a bowl of sweet potatoes on her head. You can’t remember if you’ve brushed your teeth today and it is well past noon. There is a growing pile of dirty dishes next to the sink and you’re pretty sure you’re going to cry at any moment and you’re not even sure why.
This is also natural. This is also OK. It’s just not as Instagram-worthy, so when you scroll through your phone, you’re probably not going to find your reality reflected there.
But that doesn’t mean you’re alone in it. You’re not.
It’s just that most people aren’t posting these moments on social media because, well, they don’t look great. They look messy and hard.
They look real and, in our society, it is becoming increasingly hard for us to be real — and to let our kids be real too.
Our lives — our real lives — will never be picture perfect.
Sure, there will be moments when the baby is smiling and not covered in sweet potato. There will be days when you actually remember to shower and brush your teeth well before noon. There will be days when everything does look decidedly photogenic. And those days will be good.
But the other days will be good, too.
Our kids will be just as loveable when they’re covered in sweet potato as when they are squeaky clean. Our families will be just as great when the dishes aren’t done and no one is ready for a photo right now. Our lives will be just as good, even if we don’t have it all together sometimes.
They may even be better because, though they won’t be perfect, at least they will be real.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.