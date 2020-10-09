Don't wish away having to help kids with little things, like being carried in your arms

My youngest turned 5 this week. He has been keeping up with the big kids since he could walk. Because of that, he often seems older than he is.

His older sister quizzes him on subtraction at dinner time, and because he doesn’t want to be left out, he’s learned how to play difficult board games very young. I think the fact that he’s nearly four years younger than his sister plays a huge part in this, but he just also loves to be doing whatever anyone else is.

But as old as he seems, he is still very much my baby. I was thinking about birth order this week and how different my daughter was at 5 than my son is. Many children who are the oldest sibling in the family have younger siblings by the time they turn 5. Because of that, I think they grow up a lot quicker.

For example, at 5 years old, I still frequently pick up my son. By the time my daughter was 5, she had a 1-year-old brother who needed to be carried around, so she always walked.

Neither my daughter or I thought twice about it, but it makes me sad that I missed out on some of those older years of carrying my daughter around. Today, she really is just way too big to carry!