Don't wish away having to help kids with little things, like being carried in your arms

My youngest turned 5 this week. He has been keeping up with the big kids since he could walk. Because of that, he often seems older than he is.
His older sister quizzes him on subtraction at dinner time, and because he doesn’t want to be left out, he’s learned how to play difficult board games very young. I think the fact that he’s nearly four years younger than his sister plays a huge part in this, but he just also loves to be doing whatever anyone else is.
But as old as he seems, he is still very much my baby. I was thinking about birth order this week and how different my daughter was at 5 than my son is. Many children who are the oldest sibling in the family have younger siblings by the time they turn 5. Because of that, I think they grow up a lot quicker.
For example, at 5 years old, I still frequently pick up my son. By the time my daughter was 5, she had a 1-year-old brother who needed to be carried around, so she always walked.
Neither my daughter or I thought twice about it, but it makes me sad that I missed out on some of those older years of carrying my daughter around. Today, she really is just way too big to carry!
I also help my son with simple tasks that he’s capable of. He often asks me to put on his shoes or zip his coat and I don't mind helping him out, even though I know he can do it on his own. Also, my son is just now starting to undress himself, and I happily pick out his clothes and dress him each day. By this age, my daughter was fully dressing herself and wouldn’t have even thought to ask for help with shoes or a coat.
I would venture to guess many older kids are type-A personalities and are extremely independent. My daughter is very capable, but is still a happy, silly kid. I don’t think I've deprived her by not doing more things for her; things are simply just different now.
And I'm not sure if I still help my son so much because we are just in more of a hurry now (after all, we have school and activities that didn’t exist when my daughter was this age), or if it's because he’s my youngest. But I have no doubt I won’t still be dressing him when he’s 10, so I will continue to enjoy picking out his clothes and helping him whenever possible. I know I’ll blink and they will be too cool for me.
So while I can’t change time or birth order, I’m going to keep picking up my little guy whenever I can. My advice to those just starting out on your parenting journey: Don’t wish away all the years they need help. Because when those years are gone, you’ll suddenly miss someone asking you to pick them up all the time.
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
