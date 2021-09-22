Don't worry, there's nothing wrong with your toddler having a favorite 'lovey'

Transitional objects can be so helpful that it may be a good idea to consider incorporating one into your nighttime routine. Here are a few tips to adding a transitional object to your child's routine:

1. Choose safe toys. Your child could choose any toy to be his or her go-to, so make sure there are no choking hazards on any of the items he or she plays with. Choking hazards can include small plastic parts, buttons or ribbons. Make sure stuffed animals aren’t filled with beans or plastic beads, and instead have acrylic batting or cotton stuffing.

2. Prepare to lose it. It’s inevitable that a toy carried everywhere will disappear somewhere. This more than likely will result in tears. Purchase a duplicate of the object early on and be sure to cycle the two in and out of playtime to ensure they both wear at the same rate. If you add a second toy too late, your child will notice the newness and may not take to it in the same way. If the object goes missing and you don’t have a duplicate, feel out your child’s emotional state. Is he or she comfortable with another toy? Does he or she want a new one? Allow your child to choose his or her replacement object.