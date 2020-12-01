 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dress up your holiday presents with clay gift tags
0 comments

Dress up your holiday presents with clay gift tags

{{featured_button_text}}

A gift tag and an ornament in one. How convenient!

Clay Holiday Gift Tags

Supplies:

• Model Magic, polymer clay or air-dry clay

• Rolling pin

• Cutting sheet or waxed paper

• Cookie cutters

• Letter or holiday rubber stamps

• Straw

Directions:

1. On a cutting sheet or waxed paper, roll out your clay to about 3/16-inch thick. Air-dry clay will be much stickier than Model Magic clay.

2. Cut out shapes from the clay using cookie cutters or a small biscuit cutter.

3. Using a straw, punch a hole at the top of the clay to string a ribbon through once dry.

4. Gently press stamps into the clay. Spell out “to” and “from,” use initials or holiday shapes.

5. Allow clay to dry according to package directions.

6. Thread ribbon through the hole and attach to your package.

***

This article originally appeared in the December 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.

kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows baby hearing mom's voice for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert