Dress up your holiday presents with clay gift tags

A gift tag and an ornament in one. How convenient!

Clay Holiday Gift Tags

Supplies:

• Model Magic, polymer clay or air-dry clay

• Rolling pin

• Cutting sheet or waxed paper

• Cookie cutters

• Letter or holiday rubber stamps

• Straw

Directions:

1. On a cutting sheet or waxed paper, roll out your clay to about 3/16-inch thick. Air-dry clay will be much stickier than Model Magic clay.

2. Cut out shapes from the clay using cookie cutters or a small biscuit cutter.

3. Using a straw, punch a hole at the top of the clay to string a ribbon through once dry.

4. Gently press stamps into the clay. Spell out “to” and “from,” use initials or holiday shapes.

5. Allow clay to dry according to package directions.

6. Thread ribbon through the hole and attach to your package.