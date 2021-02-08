Dressed-up shortbreads: Classic recipe holds its own; sprinkles turn up the fun

3. Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Using the bottom of a drinking glass dipped in sugar, flatten balls into 1½-inch rounds.

4. Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until centers are set. Cool for 1 minute on cookie sheet. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.

5. Put the remaining white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir until all chips are melted. If you need to warm the chips more, do so in 10-second increments to preventing burning.

6. Dip half of each cookie into the melted chocolate, allowing excess to drip off. If desired, decorate by either rolling the dipped edge in nonpareils and/or edible glitter or sprinkling decorations over the top. Place cookies on parchment or waxed paper until chocolate is set.

Adapted from bhg.com

Omaha World-Herald: Momaha Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.