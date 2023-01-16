Dried apple feeder provides entertainment for you, tasty snacks for outdoor critters

Making a dried apple wildlife feeder is a fun way to spend a cold winter day indoors.

Start by drying apple slices, which will fill your house with a wonderful aroma.

Then you'll coat the slices in bird seed. Just be warned this can get a little messy. Try putting a rimmed baking sheet at your work station to catch any runaway bird seed.

This craft requires a bit of planning as the apples will take a few hours to dry. We sliced up a 3-pound bag of apples. They took about 2 to 3 hours to dry and made enough slices for six feeders. How juicy your apples are and how thin you can slice them will determine how long it takes the slices to dry.

Once the feeders were hung, our resident squirrels found them first. We had hours of fun watching them nibble away on the seeds and the dried apples.

Dried Apple Wildlife Feeder

Apples

Corn syrup

Bird Seed

Wire, we used heavy floral wire, but most any bendable wire will work as long as it’s strong enough to hold the apples.

Pastry brush

Wire cutters

Ribbon

1. Preheat oven to 200 F.

2. Thinly slice apples and lay them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet — no need to peel them.

3. Place cookie sheets in the oven. Flip slices every 30 minutes until they are dried but still flexible. (If you bake them until they are crispy they are more likely to break when coating with bird seed and putting on the wire.)

4. While the apple slices to cool, put some bird seed in a shallow bowl.

5. With a pastry brush, apply a thin coating of corn syrup to one side of the apple and then dip the slice into the bird seed to coat. Lay the slice, seed side up, to dry.

6. Wrap one end of the wire around a 2- to 3-inch segment of ribbon to act as the base of the feeder.

7. Stack apple slices on the wire 4 to 5 inches high.

8. Make a loop at the top of the feeder to hang it with. Trim any excess wire. Optional, add a decorative bow to the top.

9. Hang from a tree and enjoy watching the wildlife feast.