Drive-in movies, free golf and 7+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place May 20-23.
1. Learn about archery. This Friday, come to Narrows River Park archery range at 6:30 p.m. for a beginners archery lesson. Cost is $5 per person and includes admission to the park and equipment rental, including bows, arrows and targets. Guests must be at least 8 years old to participate. Online pre-registration is required since space is limited. Call 712-545-3283 for more information. Narrows River Park is located at 2500 N. 25th St. in Council Bluffs. More.
2. Check out a state park for free. Check out a local state park during Free Fishing and Park Entry Day on Saturday. This applies to any Nebraska state park, recreation area or historical park. The event is held annually the Saturday before Memorial Day. More.
3. Play golf for free. This Saturday, come to Westwood Golf Course from noon to 4 p.m. for Family Golf Day with the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation. The day will include free instruction with golf professionals and lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Free golf and activities will go until 4 p.m. Westwood Golf Course is located at 12929 W. Center Road. More.
4. Watch a movie. Come to Falconwood Park Thursday and Sunday for their Drive-in Movies series with films shown on a 50-foot screen. Thursday’s movie is "Grease" and Sunday’s movie is “The Princess Bride.” Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two people or $24 for three or more people in a single vehicle. Both events will include a food truck and a concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar for adults. Outside alcohol is not allowed. At the drive-in, patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. Falconwood Park is located at 905 Allied Road in Bellevue.
5. Check out the Midlands Renaissance Festival. Come to Ditmar’s Orchard this weekend for the 2021 Midlands Renaissance Festival. The event, which takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature a live joust, magic, mayhem, improv, comedy and music shows as well as artisans and merchants from around the Midwest & beyond. Ditmar’s Orchard is located at 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. More.
6. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
7. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
8. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
9. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
10. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance.