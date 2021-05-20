Drive-in movies, free golf and 7+ other fun things to do this weekend

4. Watch a movie. Come to Falconwood Park Thursday and Sunday for their Drive-in Movies series with films shown on a 50-foot screen. Thursday’s movie is "Grease" and Sunday’s movie is “The Princess Bride.” Gates open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two people or $24 for three or more people in a single vehicle. Both events will include a food truck and a concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar for adults. Outside alcohol is not allowed. At the drive-in, patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. Falconwood Park is located at 905 Allied Road in Bellevue.