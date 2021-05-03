During the pandemic, more moms have postpartum depression. Here's what a doctor says to do

Why the spike? These “unprecedented times” have brought some level of anxiety or depression to everyone, whether or not they were pregnant.

“For women, specifically, you took this volatile period after a baby is born … and then you add the stress of a pandemic. It just really exacerbates everybody’s symptoms,” Platt said.

Additionally, many new parents rely on family and friends to help when a new baby arrives, but the pandemic put a hold on all of that.

“Everybody was terrified initially. Nobody wanted to have relatives visiting out of state,” Platt said. “All of a sudden, that safety net disappeared. It was just you and your husband and the baby, and then maybe the kids at home ... That was a really big change for people.”

Postpartum depression is usually detected within the first six weeks after delivery and can last up to a year. Women who have a history of anxiety or depression before pregnancy are at an increased risk of postpartum depression, but it can affect women who haven’t previously experienced depression or anxiety.

Platt said she has conversations about postpartum depression with not only moms, but partners and spouses, too.