During the pandemic, more moms have postpartum depression. Here's what a doctor says to do

Welcoming a child into the world is one of the most joyful experiences a woman can have in her life.
But that experience can be darkened by a force no one can see coming — postpartum depression. And it’s something health officials are seeing more of as the pandemic stretches on.
Experts say it’s normal for new moms to experience a wide range of emotions as their hormones cycle after delivery and they find themselves anxious about taking a new baby home. That’s characteristic of the baby blues, or postpartum blues.
“You’re laughing one minute and you’re crying the next minute. You kind of don’t have control of your hormones,” said Dr. Lori Platt, an OB/GYN at the Methodist Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs.
Postpartum depression is when those physical, emotional and behavioral changes are more intense or last longer.
Platt described it like this: “If you’re crying all the time, or if the baby is crying and you don’t care, or if you don’t want to get out of bed or talk to anybody, or you’re isolating yourself, that’s more consistent with what we would describe as postpartum depression.”
Prior to the pandemic, postpartum depression and anxiety affected between 10% and 25% of new moms. In 2020, those numbers rose to 40%, according to a study from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. And that’s just for the depression component, Platt said. Other studies have found postpartum anxiety in nearly 80% of new moms.
Why the spike? These “unprecedented times” have brought some level of anxiety or depression to everyone, whether or not they were pregnant.
“For women, specifically, you took this volatile period after a baby is born … and then you add the stress of a pandemic. It just really exacerbates everybody’s symptoms,” Platt said.
Additionally, many new parents rely on family and friends to help when a new baby arrives, but the pandemic put a hold on all of that.
“Everybody was terrified initially. Nobody wanted to have relatives visiting out of state,” Platt said. “All of a sudden, that safety net disappeared. It was just you and your husband and the baby, and then maybe the kids at home ... That was a really big change for people.”
Postpartum depression is usually detected within the first six weeks after delivery and can last up to a year. Women who have a history of anxiety or depression before pregnancy are at an increased risk of postpartum depression, but it can affect women who haven’t previously experienced depression or anxiety.
Platt said she has conversations about postpartum depression with not only moms, but partners and spouses, too.
“I think it’s really important. I say, ‘You’re going to be the first one to notice it,’” Platt said. “If she just doesn’t seem happy or things that normally make her happy don’t make her happy — those are serious signs of postpartum depression.”
She also encourages moms to listen to close friends and family who might be worried about their well-being.
Platt said doctors and nurses look for warning signs after delivery and during follow-up visits. Moms are also given a questionnaire assessing depression while still in the hospital, at their one- or two-week postpartum visit and, finally, at their six-week postpartum visit.
“I don’t like to rely on a piece of paper,” Platt said. She takes an assessment when she walks into the exam room. “I’m watching the patient and her interaction with the baby. Just asking questions, I think, is really helpful.”
Platt encourages moms to maintain a good relationship with their OB/GYN and health care professionals in general.
“I tell patients it’s like you’re treading water. If you feel like you can’t; if you’re not keeping your head above water and you feel like you’re starting to drown, that’s when you really have to come back and see me. Don’t be afraid (to reach out). It can just be a simple phone call,” Platt said.
Patients, Platt said, often are afraid to admit they have postpartum depression or are reluctant to talk about it.
“All of their friends are posting on Facebook these cute little pictures, and everything is sunshine and roses. And I’m like, it’s not sunshine and roses,” she said.
Platt strives to paint a realistic picture of postpartum depression and even shares her own experience. She wants women to know they’re not alone, and postpartum depression is more common than they realize.
Her advice to women and their families: Realize it’s a group effort. Mom can’t overcome it by herself.
It can help to find things to do outside the house — pick up a hobby, do craft projects. Platt also recommends taking a break from social media because it can set up unrealistic expectations for a new mom.
Above all, Platt wants moms to realize this won’t last forever.
“Eventually, those hormones will settle down,” she said.
Moms need to remember they have a community of support behind them.
“Your family loves you, your husband loves you, your health care providers care about you,” Platt said. “We are all here to support you, and we’ll get through this together.”