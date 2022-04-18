Each with their own athletic history, trio creates touch-and-feel sports book for kids

Nicole Stoltenberg and her husband, Todd, had a problem: their 3-year-old son did not know the difference between a hockey puck and a golf ball.

They went on a mission to find a touch-and-feel book for their two sons to learn about sports. Everywhere they looked, the Stoltenbergs, who now live in Denver, only found animal touch-and-feel books. So, they got creative and called up Brandon Minch, an illustrator and friend, and began brainstorming to create their own sports-themed touch-and-feel book titled, “You Can Play Sports.”

Sports have played a huge role in their lives. Nicole is originally from Texas and played volleyball at the University of Tennessee and was named to the All-American team. Her husband, Todd, is from Grand Island, and has completed the Ironman Triathlon. Minch, from Elmwood, played football at Nebraska Wesleyan and went on to play and coach in the French Football League.

“A lot of how people connect today through sports,” Nicole said. “You go over to a friend’s house for the Super Bowl. You go watch the Nebraska football game. So this is a way that can really help to include kids.”

“You Can Play Sports” includes eight sports: basketball, volleyball, football, soccer, baseball, golf, hockey and tennis. The book teaches the rules of games, vocabulary of sports and associating textures with different equipment.

Nicole, Todd and Minch officially published “You Can Play Sports” in late 2021 and have sold over 600 copies. They sell the book for $20 plus shipping on their website youcanplaysports.com. A portion of the proceeds goes to Good Sports, a nonprofit that helps children in underserved communities become involved in sports.

Using the rules and vocabulary, they wrote rhymes and placed “Easter eggs” through out the book. Readers can find illustrations of famous people in the sports world within the book, Nicole said.

Minch had to make sure the composition of each picture worked as a touch-and-feel page. The ball could not be small, or it would defeat the purpose of the book, he said.

Characters in the book are from a variety of different ethnicities, genders and physical abilities, Nicole said.

“It doesn’t really matter your background or where you come from, anybody can excel in sports with effort,” Nicole said.