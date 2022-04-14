Easter egg hunts, a Mad Hatter tea party and 10+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place today through Sunday.

1. Check out an Easter Extravaganza. Lauritzen Gardens, 100 Bancroft St., will host an Easter Extravaganza now through April 18. Families can walk the trails and find all 14 eggs, and then collect a prize and a book at the end. The fun, which goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, is included with garden admission. More.

2. Have breakfast with the Easter Bunny. On Saturday, head to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium for Breakfast with the Bunny Presented by Kinder Joy. The breakfast will go from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Robert E Dougherty Education Center. There will also be a very special egg hunt, as well as interactive stations throughout the Bay Family Children's Adventure Trails. Member cost is $25 for children and $20 adults. Non-member tickets are $30 for children and $25 for adults. Children who are 1 and under are free but still need a ticket. More.

3. Check out a Mad Hatter tea party. On Saturday, the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host a Mad Hatter tea party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fun is included with admission. There will be educational activities, spin art, caricature drawings, face painting and balloon animals. Guests are also invited to a tea party tea from around the world and a cookie decorating station. Grab a photo with Alice, the Mad Hatter and the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland. This museum is located at 28210 W. Park Highway in Ashland, Nebraska. More.

4. Have fun at a Little Gardener's workshop. Lowe's will host a Little Gardener's workshop Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free but requires registration. Kida can build a see-it-grow planter kit and plant flower seeds in it. If you're not able to make the workshop, you can choose the noon to 8 p.m. time slot to pick up a kit from customer service to build at home. More.

5. Check out an Eggstravaganza. On Saturday, head to Camp Brewster, 1313 Bellevue Boulevard North in Bellevue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a fun Easter event. Activities (for all ages) include raptor and critter encounters, cookie decorating, craft making and more. Plus there will be an egg hunt activity for kids ages 2 to 10. Bring your own basket. Eggs could include exciting treasures like candy, stickers and more. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10 per member and $20 per non-member. More.

6. Do Easter activities at the Omaha Children's Museum. On Friday and Saturday, head to the Omaha Children's Museum for some fun Easter activities and to meet the Easter bunny. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to.5 p.m. Saturday. The fun is included with museum admission. OCM is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

7. Check out an egg hunt at Adams Park. On Saturday, head to Adams Park for an Easter Eggstravaganza from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be egg hunting and other special activities for everyone. Don't forget your camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Adams Park Community Center is located at 3230 John A. Creighton Boulevard in Omaha. More.

8. Have fun at a community Easter egg hunt. The La Vista Easter egg hunt will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. The event, which is free, will include more than 16,000 Easter eggs (some filled with candy and some filled with cash) spread over four softball fields. Each age group will participate on their own field with staggered start times. The event will also be collecting food or cash donations for the Tri-City Food Pantry. The fun will be held at the Sports Complex Softball Fields, 7346 S. 66th St. More.

9. Learn about plants. Head to Lauritzen Gardens to check out “Wonders Under Glass,” a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader of Shrader Made Glass. There will also be paper art installations by garden stuff and photography by Chris Helzer. Guests can explore how a plant grows from a tiny seed to a beautiful bloom, and learn about the beauty and fragility of nature. Find out what plants need to help them grow, how seeds move and the role plants play in Nebraska’s ecosystems. The exhibit goes through May 8. More.

10. Check out a block party. The Omaha Children's Museum's exhibit, Block Party, is open now through May 1. Come build, stack and create cities in this special exhibit. Building and self-directed play helps children work on math skills, critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2 to 15 and adults ages 16 to 59; and $13 for seniors 60 and older. Members and children younger than 24 months are free. Tickets purchased for the last hour of the day are $5. More.

11. Drop an egg — without breaking it. On Thursday, head over to Do Space at 5 p.m. for their hour-long After School Club: UNO STEM Stars. Kids will get to hang out with students from UNO's College of Education STEM Stars. Every week will be something new as they lead participants through fun STEM activities. This week's event activity is an Egg Drop. Students will create a design that allows them to drop an egg without cracking it, using a variety of materials. Register for free at dospace.org/calendar. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.

12. Learn about forests. "Forever Forest" is now open at the Omaha Children's Museum through Saturday. Kids and families can explore the realities of forests through play while they learn about sustainability, selective harvesting, transportation needs, and the every-day products we use that are made from trees. The exhibit includes a tree top climber, a realistic mini replica of a Union Pacific engine, a kid-sized home under construction for children to help build and more. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.

13. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. See the full storytime schedule here.

14. Eat some ice cream. Ice cream is delicious no matter what season you're in. Visit one of these Omaha-area ice cream shops to curb your cold treat craving.

15. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to Lauritzen Gardens (which reopens Jan. 8), the Durham Museum and Fontenelle Forest. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.

16. Go on a hike. It might be winter, but that doesn't mean you can't get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.

17. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.

18. Make some crafts together. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun, kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.

Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.

