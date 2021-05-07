Easy DIY clay pendant necklace will make mom melt this Mother's Day

Polymer clay is one of my favorite crafting mediums. It's easy to work with, blends wonderfully and doesn't dry out easily.
It's also fun (and simple enough) for kids to use.
Grab some polymer clay (I like Sculpey III) at your nearest craft store and make this adorable pendant for Mom this Mother's Day.
Heart pendant
• Polymer clay, in color(s) of your choice
• Clay roller
• Small heart (or other shape) cutter or a silicone mold
• Baking sheet
• Parchment paper
1. Prep the clay by rolling it between your palms. The warmth from your hands will make the clay roll out more easily. Use a single color or a blend to make colorful swirls.
2. On a clean, smooth surface (I use a $2 tile from a hardware store), roll out the clay to ⅛ to ¼ inch thick.
3. Using a cutter, cut out your shapes. You can also take a small ball of clay and stick it into a silicone mold and pop it out for a fun shape (like a flower). If you're attaching separate pieces of clay (like the flower, leaves and heart shown here), you'll need bakeable adhesive for oven-bake clay. Sculpey brand is available at any craft store. Add just a small dab between the pieces of clay.
4. Before you move the cut or molded clay from your work surface, make a hole for the jump ring using a toothpick or something similar.
5. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add your clay pieces. Bake according to package directions. (I allow about 25 minutes.)
6. Once baked and cooled, add a jump ring and thread the pendant onto a cord or chain as a necklace. Present it to Mom and watch her melt over her one-of-a-kind jewelry.
***
This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.