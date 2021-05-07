Easy DIY clay pendant necklace will make mom melt this Mother's Day

Polymer clay is one of my favorite crafting mediums. It's easy to work with, blends wonderfully and doesn't dry out easily.

It's also fun (and simple enough) for kids to use.

Grab some polymer clay (I like Sculpey III) at your nearest craft store and make this adorable pendant for Mom this Mother's Day.

Heart pendant

• Polymer clay, in color(s) of your choice

• Clay roller

• Small heart (or other shape) cutter or a silicone mold

• Baking sheet

• Parchment paper

1. Prep the clay by rolling it between your palms. The warmth from your hands will make the clay roll out more easily. Use a single color or a blend to make colorful swirls.

2. On a clean, smooth surface (I use a $2 tile from a hardware store), roll out the clay to ⅛ to ¼ inch thick.