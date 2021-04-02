Easy DIY terracotta planters are perfect for the home

It’s a potted plant classic: the simple, humble, very basic terracotta planter. It’s also a perfect canvas for a craft.

Dress up yours with these fresh takes on baked clay. Plain earthenware never looked so fun.

Popsicle Stick Hanger

1. Lay two Popsicle sticks parallel to each other flat on a table; use a hot glue gun to glue two more sticks flat on top to form a square.

2. Continue stacking and gluing sticks until you create a square five sticks tall.

3. Cut a length of rope or heavy yarn double the distance your planter will hang from the ceiling.

4. Fold in half and thread the halfway point through the square toward the outside on one corner of the square. Take the ends of the rope and thread through the loop before pulling tight. Do this on all four corners.

5. Take all four strands and pull them upward together so the rope is taught; tie a knot about half way up.

6. Knot the ropes once more at the top.

7. Position a planted pot in the square and hang the planter.

