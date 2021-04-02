Easy DIY terracotta planters are perfect for the home

It’s a potted plant classic: the simple, humble, very basic terracotta planter. It’s also a perfect canvas for a craft.
Dress up yours with these fresh takes on baked clay. Plain earthenware never looked so fun.
Popsicle Stick Hanger
1. Lay two Popsicle sticks parallel to each other flat on a table; use a hot glue gun to glue two more sticks flat on top to form a square.
2. Continue stacking and gluing sticks until you create a square five sticks tall.
3. Cut a length of rope or heavy yarn double the distance your planter will hang from the ceiling.
4. Fold in half and thread the halfway point through the square toward the outside on one corner of the square. Take the ends of the rope and thread through the loop before pulling tight. Do this on all four corners.
5. Take all four strands and pull them upward together so the rope is taught; tie a knot about half way up.
6. Knot the ropes once more at the top.
7. Position a planted pot in the square and hang the planter.
***
Metallic:
1. Place a terracotta pot in a shallow box with enough room to to turn the pot and reach all sides; coat with primer and let dry.
2. Apply several thin coats of Krylon metallic spray paint, allowing each coat to dry before adding the next.
3. Seal the entire pot inside and out with two coats of a clear Krylon indoor/outdoor sealant.
4. Let dry thoroughly before planting.
***
Textured Clay
1. Press air-dry clay around a terracotta pot from just under the lip to the bottom and smooth with your fingers.
2. Stamp a pattern using a clay knife or a household item. We used a potato masher with a hash pattern for the pot on the left.
3. Allow clay to air dry for 36 hours.
4. Use water-based acrylic paint to coat the entire pot. Apply 3-4 coats.
5. If using your pot outside, seal it inside and out with two coats of clear Krylon indoor/outdoor sealant.
6. Let dry before planting.
***
White Wash
1. Dip a small paintbrush in water and then dip the tips in white chalkboard paint.
2. Blot on a paper towel and then paint large strokes around the pot haphazardly, avoiding full coverage.
3. Repeat this technique until you achieve the desired amount of whitewashing.
4. Let dry thoroughly before planting.
Funny Face
1. Use a sponge brush and water-based acrylic paint to paint the bottom third of your terracotta pot. Apply 2-3 coats.
2. Using a small crafting paintbrush, paint a smiley face above the paint line.
3. Plant a small succulent and fill with moss that resembles hair to complete the face.