Easy lo mein recipe will please even the pickiest eaters
Easy lo mein recipe will please even the pickiest eaters

Lo mein is a favorite take-out meal. It’s chock-full of vegetables and leftovers reheat like a charm.

But making it at home takes only 15 minutes from start to finish. It’s quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out.

And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites. Consider using red, yellow and/or green peppers, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, bok choy, onion, snow peas, sugar snap peas, spinach and/or edamame.

Easy Veggie Lo Mein

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces lo mein egg noodles (see note)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 cups broccoli florets

• 1 red bell pepper, julienned

• ½ cup matchstick-cut carrots

• 1 cup snow peas

• 2 cups baby spinach

FOR THE SAUCE

• 2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce, or more, to taste

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 2 teaspoons hoisin sauce

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• ½ teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon Sriracha (more or less to taste)

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, ginger and Sriracha; set aside.

2. In a large pot of boiling water, cook noodles according to package instructions; drain well.

3. Heat olive oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic, broccoli, bell pepper and carrot. Cook, stirring frequently, until crisp tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in snow peas and spinach until the spinach has wilted, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Stir in egg noodles and soy sauce mixture, and gently toss to combine.

5. Serve immediately.

Note: Spaghetti, linguine or bucatini can be substituted.

Adapted from damndelicious.com

kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375

