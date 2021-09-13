Easy lo mein recipe will please even the pickiest eaters

• 2 teaspoons hoisin sauce

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• ½ teaspoon ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon Sriracha (more or less to taste)

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, hoisin sauce, ginger and Sriracha; set aside.

2. In a large pot of boiling water, cook noodles according to package instructions; drain well.

3. Heat olive oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add garlic, broccoli, bell pepper and carrot. Cook, stirring frequently, until crisp tender, about 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in snow peas and spinach until the spinach has wilted, about 2 to 3 minutes.

4. Stir in egg noodles and soy sauce mixture, and gently toss to combine.

5. Serve immediately.

Note: Spaghetti, linguine or bucatini can be substituted.

Adapted from damndelicious.com

