Enjoying life in the moment is hard as a parent, but here’s why you should capture it anyway

When we're not in the middle of a global pandemic, this time of year is really busy for my school-aged kids. This is evidenced by some great Facebook memories from over the years that popped up on my Facebook recently.

There were pictures of our annual craft night of Turkeys in Disguise, a class party I volunteered at and one of my daughter when she was in second grade and had the craziest fashion sense. Her outfit was wildly-printed leggings with a pair of mismatched shorts over the top and a cute top that didn’t match either the leggings or the shorts. She was adorable.

There was also a picture of my four older kids dressed in decade-inspired outfits for the 50th day of school. This one made me especially nostalgic. The four of them were so precious in their 1950’s look. But what struck me the most was the memory of how expensive that trip to Target and order from Amazon were. We didn’t have anything at home that fit the costume competition, so I had to order or buy everything.

The walk down memory lane got me thinking about how special these captured moments in time were.