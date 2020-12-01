Enjoying life in the moment is hard as a parent, but here’s why you should capture it anyway

When we're not in the middle of a global pandemic, this time of year is really busy for my school-aged kids. This is evidenced by some great Facebook memories from over the years that popped up on my Facebook recently.
There were pictures of our annual craft night of Turkeys in Disguise, a class party I volunteered at and one of my daughter when she was in second grade and had the craziest fashion sense. Her outfit was wildly-printed leggings with a pair of mismatched shorts over the top and a cute top that didn’t match either the leggings or the shorts. She was adorable.
There was also a picture of my four older kids dressed in decade-inspired outfits for the 50th day of school. This one made me especially nostalgic. The four of them were so precious in their 1950’s look. But what struck me the most was the memory of how expensive that trip to Target and order from Amazon were. We didn’t have anything at home that fit the costume competition, so I had to order or buy everything.
The walk down memory lane got me thinking about how special these captured moments in time were.
Life is usually hard in the moment, especially with kids. Looking back, I can easily remember the financial strain and chaos of organizing five kids, as well as the stress of letting my 8-year-old have complete control of her styling. There were so many times I fretted over what to do. Should I take work off to volunteer at the school Christmas party? Do they really need another costume for one day of school? Are her friends going to make fun of her if I let her leave the house like that?
But now, with distance, time and some perspective, I have zero regrets. Looking back, we can see the effort, patience and money makes the most beautiful memories. I’m glad I spent the money. I’m glad I dove into the mayhem, glitter and crafting. I’m so thankful I gave Scarlett the freedom to express herself through her clothes. Today she has turned out to be a fantastic fashionista.
I’m even happier I snapped some pictures when I know from experience we were likely running late. Those memories are what I’m building my life on. They are the foundation to this beautiful endeavor of raising kids, and I’m so grateful I have them and get to keep them forever.
There are other things that I don’t regret. Like not making a big deal out of spelling bees — especially when all my kids would rather do anything else besides be on stage spelling in front of an audience. Or forgetting about half of all the show-and-tells between the four of them. Who really cares at this point? Sometimes our no-regrets lifestyle is as much in the stuff we don’t do as it is in the extra effort we make.
Either way, looking back on those memories gives me peace for today. These kids of mine make life beautiful, and I’m so excited for all the memories we have yet to make.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!