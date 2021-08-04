Even positive change can be a challenge. How this family is helping their kids adapt.

2. Visualize and test out what the change will be like. When I was changing jobs, I had several weeks of interviews that allowed me to get a feel for the organization and begin to see myself there. Kids need this processing time, too. For my son, we've taken steps like touring his new school and playing at the playground so he can start to visualize what his new experience might be.

3. Be a part of the decision-making process. This isn't possible with all change, but for the planned changes we've made, it's been important to us that the kids have buy-in while also understanding that the decision will ultimately be made by the parents. By giving them a space to express their concerns, ideas and choices, the change feels as something that they're a part of, rather than something that's happening to them.

4. Talk through what will not change. For kids and adults alike, change feels huge and all-consuming. With these changes in our family, we've spent intentional time with each kid individually and as a unit talking about what will stay the same so they have a grounding to hold on to while they move through some of the discomforts of change.

5. Get excited. We're fortunate that the new experiences are all positive, and giving space to happy, enthusiastic excitement has been a great part of this process.