Every year, 'Fool's Spring' gives kids a false sense of hope for warmer days ahead

My kids are at that point in winter when all they talk about is what they are going to do when spring finally gets here. Oh — and make HUGE plans for summer.

They are still too young to understand that we live in the Midwest and it’s only February, which means warm weather is like another 18 months away.

Sure, the days are getting longer and soon we’ll be moving the clocks forward for Daylight Saving. And the “official” start of spring is less than four weeks away, but none of those facts matter when you live where we do.

Recently, we had a heat wave of a day (it got to like 45 degrees), and for an afternoon it felt like spring was possible. When I picked the kids up from school, they were bubbling over with excitement. My 12-year-old son, Declan, noted that the air had the "tangy smell of spring,” and my 10-year-old daughter, Mara, said that, for her, “Spring smells like hope.”

Such sweet words. Such tender sentiments. I almost didn’t have the heart to tell them that in 24 hours there would be inches of snow covering the ground — all capped off with a return to single digit temperatures. Welcome to what some have named “Fool’s Spring.”

If the internet meme is correct, we are moving into “second winter,” which may sound bleak but is actually a step in the right direction. That gets us a little closer to “spring of deception,” which is, once again, not real spring but that pocket of sunshine in the eye of a hurricane. For a bright moment, we can see our way out to the other side before the storm closes in once again in the form of “third winter.”

Mara and Declan haven’t quite caught on to the reality that Midwest spring could mean snow boots on Easter and winter coats on Mother’s Day.

The children may not remember the previous years’ false starts at spring, but I do. And that long memory of mine also has tucked away all the bold declarations Declan and Mara have made about how, when the warmer weather comes, they are going to get outside and seize it. There are lofty promises of days spent out in the sun — not mooning around the house asking if they can play on a device every five minutes or so.

But when the weather eventually turns for the better and my children begin circling me like sharks — wondering aloud in the most unsubtle of ways when they’ll be allowed to log in to Roblox — I will remind them of the grand plans laid back on that Fool’s Spring day in mid-February.

I'll watch the look of surprise and vague recognition that will bloom on their little faces when I recall to them how much they dreamed of these nicer days and all the outside fun they had planned. It will be then that I know the good weather is here to stay, and the season of "summer bargaining" has arrived on the kid calendar. It's that time of year when the negotiating begins on how much outside time translates into inside time — a.k.a. screen time.

It's a ways away yet so, for now, during this unpredictable blending of seasons, the one true thing is when Mother Nature doles out a nice day, you better get out there and enjoy it.

But bring a coat — just in case.

***

Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.